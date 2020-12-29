Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli head for snowy peaks of Switzerland for New Year, see pics

bollywood

After actors such as Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted holidaying in Switzerland, actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have shared pictures from their own Swiss vacation.

Sharing two pictures, Virat captioned them with happy-face and Christmas emojis. In the pictures, the star couple poses together with the snowy mountains behind them. They appear to be at a ski resort, with various media reports stating that, like Kareena and her family, they are also in Gstaad. Both are wearing stylish sportswear --Anushka is in an orange tracksuit, snow boots and dark glasses, while Virat is in a dark green tracksuit and similarly dressed in snow shoes and dark glasses.

Anushka also shared two pictures of a pre-dawn sky with predominantly blue hues. Lights in homes are still on and the white of fallen snow is the only other colour in the picture. In another photo, birds fly in anticipation of the first rays of sunshine. Sharing one of these pictures, Anushka wrote: “Days like these.”

Anushka Sharma shared pictures too.

Anushka and Virat often take off on short holidays whenever their packed schedules allow them a breather. Anushka has been relatively free of late as she reportedly hasn’t signed any film post Zero, which released last December. The couple was in Bhutan a couple of months back and charmed their fans with their pictures.

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on December 11 and posted love-filled messages. Sharing a picture from her wedding in 2017, Anushka had written: “To love another person is to see the face of God” - Victor Hugo The thing about love is that it’s not just a feeling , it’s much more than that . It’s a guide , a propeller, a path to the absolute truth . And I am blessed , truly , wholly blessed, to have found it.”

Anushka often accompanies her husband on his tours abroad and, in recent times, has been seen in England and Wales, Australia and New Zealand and the West Indies, where the Indian cricket team was on tour.

