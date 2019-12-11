Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate 2nd anniversary with wedding pics, messages of love. See their best pics so far

bollywood

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating two years of marital bliss. They got married on December 11, 2017 in Italy, in the presence of close friends and family members.

To mark the second anniversary, the couple shared lovely pictures from their wedding. “In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude,” Virat captioned a black and white picture of the two from one of ceremonies from their wedding. Anushka also shared a picture and wrote, “To love another person is to see the face of God” -Victor Hugo The thing about love is that it’s not just a feeling , it’s much more than that . It’s a guide , a propeller, a path to the absolute truth . And I am blessed , truly , wholly blessed, to have found it.”

The couple’s second anniversary falls in the middle of the three-match T20I series with West Indies. Currently, both teams are tied 1-1, and the deciding series-finale match will be played on Wednesday evening at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

It was during the shoot of a shampoo commercial in 2013 that Virat and Anushka fell in love. In an interview with Vogue, the cricketer said that he was nervous during their first meeting on the sets and tried to lighten the atmosphere with a joke.

“The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on the set and I was being all nervous and jittery. I thought I was being funny, and I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say,” he said.

Virat joked about tall Anushka wearing high heels. “She was like, ‘Excuse me?’ and I was like, ‘No, I am just joking.’ My joke became such a weird moment for myself. I was such a fool, to be honest,” he said.

Virat and Anushka’s first public appearance came in October 2014, when they enjoyed an Indian Super League match together. The relationship was confirmed when Virat blew a kiss to Anushka, who was sitting in the stands, after smashing a century against Sri Lanka in November 2014.

When Anushka was massively trolled for Virat’s lacklustre performance on the field, he jumped to her defence. In a tweet, that was later declared as the Golden Tweet of 2016, he wrote, “Shame on people for trolling @AnushkaSharma non-stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity.”

After going strong for more than four years, Virat and Anushka got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy, away from the media glare. Their wedding was followed by glitzy receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

