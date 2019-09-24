Ayushmann Khurrana picks his favourite Lata Mangeshkar song, here’s what she has to say

bollywood

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 16:59 IST

Bollywood actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana recently posted an Instagram message on the evergreen Lata Mangeshkar hit, “Saawan ke jhoole pade” from the 1979 Amitabh Bachchan- starrer Jurmana.

Picking the RD Burman as a personal favourite, Ayushmaan posted the original soundtrack album-cover of Jurmana and a heart icon with the lilting number. “From her incredible repertoire of songs I think Saawan ke jhoole pade is one of her finest,” opined Ayushmann.

Incidentally, Mangeshkar has no recollection of this exquisite number but she is appreciative of Ayushmann’s praise.

Also read: Salman Khan has argument with photographer at Bigg Boss 13 launch, says if you have a problem, ban me. Watch

Opening up on Ayushmann, Mangeshkar told us on Monday: “I know he is a very good actor and an equally good singer, so his appreciation comes from a genuine understanding of music. I wish him well. He must pursue singing as ardently as acting. It will enhance his performances,” said the playback legend.

When the Nightingale of India showers praise on you, it is indeed a rare honour, which must thrill Ayushmann no end.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 16:44 IST