Home / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap welcome New Year with a family pic: ‘Happy 2021! May humanity flourish’

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap welcome New Year with a family pic: ‘Happy 2021! May humanity flourish’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, author Tahira Kashyap shared a picture of their family to wish fans on the New Year. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 16:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap with their kids.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap with their kids.
         

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife and author Tahira Kashyap posted a picture each with their children to wish fans on the New Year. Tahira also wrote a note of hope for 2021.

Tahira said: “Happy new year to one and all! To a hope filled year, may it bring happiness and joy in abundance to each and everyone! Happy 2021! May humanity flourish #2021 #happynewyear.”

 

Ayushmann and Tahira were stationed in Mumbai, in the early days of the pandemic in March, when the first of the lockdowns were announced. However, some time in July, they moved back to their home in Chandigarh.

 

Explaining their reasons for doing so, Tahira had written in Pinkvilla: “Seeing how robotic we had become and our increasing concern for both our set of parents because of Covid-19 that decided to screw our 2020, my skinnier half and me decided that whenever it is possible we should head to our hometown, Chandigarh, to our parents. And so the day came, due measures were taken and all of us reached our hometown including my brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Coming from Mumbai we were quite psyched out and took time to get used to the city’s momentum.”

Also read: Arjun Rampal hints at drugs probe in new post, says many friends ‘disappeared’: ‘I have never been on the wrong side of the law’

After a break of several months, Ayushmann began shooting for film by Abhishek Kapoor called Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor. After finishing its shoot, Ayushmann had written: “Today, I feel immensely proud that our film is the first one in India to finish shooting an entire film while battling the coronavirus. I have to credit my director and producer Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor for manning the resources so diligently and so effectively. It feels amazing that we managed this feat in my hometown Chandigarh - couldn’t be prouder!!! Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a very special film for me and I can’t wait to share it with the world in cinemas next year!”

