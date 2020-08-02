Tahira Kashyap talks about life in Chandigarh, why Ayushmann Khurrana and she left Mumbai

bollywood

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap has spoken about their family’s decision to move back to their hometown Chandigarh. She wrote for Pinkvilla where she explained their reasons for doing so.

She wrote that after three-and-a-half months in Mumbai, their lives had become monotonous. They were also concerned about their parents. She wrote: “Seeing how robotic we had become and our increasing concern for both our set of parents because of Covid-19 that decided to screw our 2020, my skinnier half and me decided that whenever it is possible we should head to our hometown, Chandigarh, to our parents. And so the day came, due measures were taken and all of us reached our hometown including my brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Coming from Mumbai we were quite psyched out and took time to get used to the city’s momentum.”

Tahira also spoke about how life is different in a small town, with few coronavirus cases and containment zones. She also mentioned how after gaining more than 5 kilos in Mumbai during lockdown, taking to cycling (it is permitted within city limits) was therapeutic. She wrote: “Everyone was maintaining the law and order here but because there weren’t any containment zones and very few active cases, people here had marked and decided their social circle. We were very clear. We weren’t going to meet anyone except our parents. After a mandatory quarantine of two weeks, the Mumbaikars rose and saw their hometown in a different light, especially me. I took to cycling, only because of the city permits. It was therapeutic for me, draining and melting out all the rooh afza lemonade drinks I had had and the five and a half kgs I had gained.”

She also wrote in great detail about life at her parents’ place in Chandigarh, where they are 15 of them, under one roof in their three-storeyed home.

Ayushmann is currently spending time with his family in Chandigarh, as the city is returning to normalcy. With all safety measures in place, the 35-year-old actor shot for an advertisement too. “It was just great to be back on the sets and shoot again after so many months. We all have been at home and we all have been waiting to get back to what we were doing. Things will have to limp back to normal and with all the necessary safety precautions, we will all go out and work,” he said.

