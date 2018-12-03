Ayushmann Khurrana turns a ‘Dreamgirl’ but for whom? Check out the first look of his new film

When you are Ayushmann Khurrana, unconventional roles are the new normal. After playing a sperm donor (Vicky Donor), a man with erectile problem (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan), a man who must come to terms that his parents are having sex (Badhai Ho), Ayushmann will turn into a ‘dreamgirl’.

Ayushmann’s next film is called Dreamgirl, in which he appears as a saree-clad woman. On Monday, the actor shared the first look of the film. He is seen seated on a scooter, wearing a yellow and black saree, taking the ‘pallu’ over his head and with yellow glass bangles in his wrist and Hawaii slippers. He has a dazed look on his face and behind him is a big temple. Closer to where he is sitting, we see shops that read ‘Jeevan Maran’ shop. Another hoarding behind him reads ‘Sri Ram Leela Seva Samiti’.

Sharing it, Ayushmann wrote: “As whacky as it can get! Here’s the first glimpse of my look in and as #DreamGirl. Thoughts.”

The poster’s font, at one point, turns to create an image of the phone hand set receiver. The name of the film is written in English and Hindi.

On November 30, Ayushmann had shared a video clip in which he can be seen brainstorming with his team over the choice of this next film. Ayushmann is obviously perplexed. Soon, one of his assistants hands him a bound script. He starts reading it and is soon engrossed in the subject. On finishing the text, he moves threateningly towards his assistant but eventually plants a kiss on his cheek in appreciation.

Dreamgirl, an Ekta Kapoor production, will star Nushrat Bharucha as its female lead and has been written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

