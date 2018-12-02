Ayushmann Khurrana calls wife Tahira a ‘beautiful fighter’ as they attend Deepika, Ranveer’s reception after cancer diagnosis

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s third wedding reception held in Mumbai saw a host of stars in attendance. But the one couple who stole the spotlight were Badhaai Ho actor Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap. The two looked lovely together as they put up a strong front in front of the paparazzi, just days after she shared the news of her breast cancer diagnosis.

While Ayushmann looked a dapper in a three-piece black suit with a black tie according to the theme of the night, Tahira put up a stunning appearance in a golden silk sari paired with a full-sleeved blouse. With her hair tied in a bun, the writer looked beautiful as she complemented the look with kundan earrings and a heavy necklace.

A day later, Ayushmann also shared two pictures from the reception party with a heartwarming caption, “Set to go the most happy couple’s celebration with the beautiful fighter in a golden armor. #TahiraKashyap.” Indeed, the diva is a fighter as she continues to battle the dreaded disease with positivity. The star wife had revealed the news of her cancer diagnosis in a post shared a few days ago. The mother of two can be seen taking a boxer’s stance in the picture that can be an inspiration to many.

Tahira wrote, “That’s what you do when it shows up, show it the way out! It is the tough phase to be in but then I would have never known my strength, which is inherent in each one of us, and which we come to know off when tested. Like I said before, let’s choose to be the heroes of our own drama of life. I strongly believe if an obstacle comes in your life it is for you to deal with it, overcome it, beat the shit out of it and become a better version of yourself, which could be a bit worn out but would be experienced, a bit tattered but more wise, a bit left out but more to bring forth, a bit handicapped but better equipped!

So now the upgraded version of myself is dealing with cancer stage 1 a, which is still a result of early detection. I’ll be going through 12 sessions of chemotherapy. 6 down, and another 6 left. Hence the cap look nowadays. This post is dedicated to my journey where half the battle is won and the other half I want to fight with each of you who is enduring it. Be resilient, be strong, we shall overcome and how! Also I have immense gratitude for people around me who have taken it in the right spirit and didn’t give up on me.”

She had also thanked her husband Ayushmann, best friend Komal Sehgal, parents and work colleagues who were cooperating with her in tough times. She was earlier detected with pre-invasive breast cancer and had undergone preventive mastectomy.

