Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap, reveals she has stage 1 cancer

Writer-director and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap has revealed her breast cancer diagnosis on social media. “That’s what you do when it shows up,show it the way out! I believe if an obstacle comes your way it is for you to beat the sh*t out of it & become a better version of yourself, which is a bit worn out but experienced, tattered but more wise, handicapped but better equipped!” she wrote alongside a picture of her taking a boxer’s stance.

“It is a tough phase to be in,” she continued, “but then I would have never known my own strength, which is inherent in each one of us, and which we come to know off when tested. Like I said before, let’s choose to be the heroes of our own drama of life.”

She’d shared another tweet a few days earlier, writing, "Work starts...preproduction. Happy Thanksgiving. Gratitude. Along with the tweet, she also posted her photograph in which she can be seen sitting in a car and heading to her workplace. Retweeting Tahira's post, Ayushmann had said that he is "proud" of her.

In a previous interview with IANS, the actor, who has two children with Tahira -- Virajveer and Varushka, said: "I am glad I have a partner like Tahira who is very brave, strong, who is an inspiration. I have started seeing life through a different prism."

On September 22, Tahira revealed that she has been detected with pre-invasive breast cancer. She posted on Instagram that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells. “Simply put stage 0 cancer/pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area."

