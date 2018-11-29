Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap, reveals she has stage 1 cancer
Tahira Kashyap, actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, has written about her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post.
Writer-director and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap has revealed her breast cancer diagnosis on social media. “That’s what you do when it shows up,show it the way out! I believe if an obstacle comes your way it is for you to beat the sh*t out of it & become a better version of yourself, which is a bit worn out but experienced, tattered but more wise, handicapped but better equipped!” she wrote alongside a picture of her taking a boxer’s stance.
“It is a tough phase to be in,” she continued, “but then I would have never known my own strength, which is inherent in each one of us, and which we come to know off when tested. Like I said before, let’s choose to be the heroes of our own drama of life.”
She’d shared another tweet a few days earlier, writing, "Work starts...preproduction. Happy Thanksgiving. Gratitude. Along with the tweet, she also posted her photograph in which she can be seen sitting in a car and heading to her workplace. Retweeting Tahira's post, Ayushmann had said that he is "proud" of her.
That’s what you do when cancer shows up. You show it the way out! It is a tough phase to be in, but then I would have never known my own strength, which is inherent in each one of us, and which we come to know off when tested. Like I said before, let’s choose to be the heroes of our own drama of life. I strongly believe if an obstacle comes in your life it is for you to deal with it, overcome it, beat the shit out of it and become a better version of yourself, which could be a bit worn out but would be experienced, a bit tattered but more wise, a bit left out but more to bring forth, a bit handicapped but better equipped! So now the upgraded version of myself is dealing with cancer stage 1 a, which is still a result of early detection. I’ll be going through 12 sessions of chemotherapy. 6 down, and another 6 left. Hence the cap look nowadays😁 This post is dedicated to my journey where half the battle is won and the other half I want to fight with each of you who is enduring it. Be resilient, be strong, we shall overcome and how! Also I have immense gratitude for people around me who have taken it in the right spirit and didn’t give up on me. Personally I owe it to my best friend @komal20to77 husband @ayushmannk parents @kashyap6480 @yajankashyap . This bit is taken for granted but when professionally you are supported and still look dependable your resilience to fight becomes stronger. For this I owe it to @atulkasbekar @tanuj.garg @findingshanti @shrutiv11 who too were shocked when they heard the news but didn’t give up and still lay bet on this bruised but not broken horse. Gratitude 🙏 #earlydetection #breastcancerawareness #fuckcancer #spreadingawareness #selflovenomatterwhat #bruisedbutnotbroken #bodhisattva #sokavictor #spreadlove #compassion
In a previous interview with IANS, the actor, who has two children with Tahira -- Virajveer and Varushka, said: "I am glad I have a partner like Tahira who is very brave, strong, who is an inspiration. I have started seeing life through a different prism."
On September 22, Tahira revealed that she has been detected with pre-invasive breast cancer. She posted on Instagram that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells. “Simply put stage 0 cancer/pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area."
With agency inputs
