Boman Irani reveals he proposed to wife Zenobia on their first date: ‘Kids these days will think I was bonkers’

bollywood

Updated: May 13, 2020 20:41 IST

Bollywood actor Boman Irani has opened up on his love story with wife Zenobia and revealed that he proposed on the first date because he did not need to “figure it out”. He added that after almost a month of random over-the-counter and telephonic chats, he knew that she was “the one”.

The actor told Humans of Bombay, “It was love at first sight when Zenobia walked into my Wafer Shop. She made my day with just minutes of conversation. Soon, she began visiting everyday & I knew she liked me too–I mean, who needs so many wafers? Across-the-counter chats turned into calls–we’d talk about everything. But during her BSc exams, her dad said, ‘If you don’t mind, please don’t call for a month, she’s getting distracted!’ It was tough, but it cemented my feelings.”

Sharing details of his proposal, Boman further said, “Finally, after her exams, we went on our first date. But before we even got the menus, I blurted, ‘I think we should get married!’ Kids these days will think I was bonkers but I didn’t need to ‘figure it out’. I knew she was the one. You know what she said next? ‘Ya, of course. Oh, wait! I forgot my umbrella.’ I’d just proposed & that’s what she said! She thought it was raining when it was just the sound of a Sizzler plate!”

“That night, I knew 2 things: I was going to marry her & I wouldn’t need a TV–we had all the entertainment we needed. Guess I was right–we still joke about that night! On our 1st anniversary, she ‘surprised’ me with a camera–except she used the tips I’d earned at the Taj to buy it! Before we knew it, we had 2 kids–we were eager beavers! But the best part about marriage was that I didn’t have to deal with her 9 PM curfew or her dad waiting like a tiger on the porch. But honestly, for every laugh I get out of her, she’s been my anchor through it all. She took over the Wafer Shop, took care of the family & pushed me to follow my dream of becoming an actor,” he added.

Boman and Zenobia tied the knot on January 28, 1985 in a traditional Parsi ceremony.

“I’m in the spotlight now, but she’s my moral compass. Once, when I’d quoted a fee for a show, my manager realized their budget was larger. When I asked Zenobia about charging a higher fee, she said, ‘No–you were happy with the 1st price so don’t get greedy!’ So I say, she may be bad for business but she’s good for the soul. 3 kids & 2 grandkids later, the humor is going strong. We still play 20 questions every time we travel, a game we played on our honeymoon–but I never let her win! It’s been 35 years of laughing together & that’s the key–seeing her smile is everything... even if it’s because she knows I’ve got my next joke lined up for her!”

Boman and Zenobia are one of the most loved couples in showbiz. Talking about his wife, Boman had earlier said, “I have the greatest respect for her as a human being. She is my conscience and a great soulmate. She is willing to tell me where I am going wrong… She is clear-headed and selfless. She is extremely clear, especially about values.”

