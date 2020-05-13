e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai to Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor shares pic of 8 Miss India winners in one iconic photo

Aishwarya Rai to Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor shares pic of 8 Miss India winners in one iconic photo

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of all the most iconic Miss India winners in history such as Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta and others.

bollywood Updated: May 13, 2020 18:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonam Kapoor is feeling nostalgic with this picture of Indian beauty queens.
Sonam Kapoor is feeling nostalgic with this picture of Indian beauty queens.
         

As Lara Dutta celebrates 20 years of being crowned Miss Universe, fan pages are sharing old pictures of her from her pageant days. One particularly interesting throwback picture shows Lara with all the most iconic faces of Miss India beauty pageant.

The photo includes Miss Universe (1994) Sushmita Sen, Miss World (1994) Aishwarya Rai, Miss World (1997) Diana Hayden, Miss World (1999) Yukta Mookhey, Miss Universe (2000) Lara, Miss World (2000) Priyanka Chopra and Miss Asia Pacific (2000) Dia Mirza.

 

Actor Sonam Kapoor also shared the photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “They don’t make em like this anymore.” Other fans were also hit with nostalgia on seeing the beauty queens together. “I hv never seen dat wow,” wrote one. “These women made history, I don’t think we will have a similar thing happening in pageants anymore. India is a true powerhouse,” wrote another.

Lara celebrated 20 years of Miss Universe crowning through a series of photos in which she is seen participating in the swimsuit round, gracefully posing in an evening gown and finally wearing the prestigious crown. “20 years to the day!! 12 th May 2000, Nicosia, Cyprus. What a wonderful gift to receive from the universe! One I’m eternally grateful for @feminamissindia missdivaorg timesofindia @missuniverse,” Lara captioned the snaps.

 

Also read: Illegal review: Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait deliver their best performances in new-age legal drama

She was the second Indian after Sushmita Sen to win the Miss Universe crown. Later, she entered Bollywood with the 2003 film Andaaz. In addition to acting, she also mentors aspiring models for international beauty contests.

In March, Lara had said her hunger and curiosity about things have kept her going since the time she won the title of Miss Universe. “I think it’s just hunger and curiosity. I don’t feel like I want to be limited to any one thing. I never said, ‘I am just a beauty queen or just an actress’. When that’s done, I am always wondering now what’s next can I do so, yeah, that keeps me going,” Lara had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Will go a long way, says PM Modi on round one of Covid-19 relief package
Will go a long way, says PM Modi on round one of Covid-19 relief package
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In