Aishwarya Rai to Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor shares pic of 8 Miss India winners in one iconic photo

bollywood

Updated: May 13, 2020 18:46 IST

As Lara Dutta celebrates 20 years of being crowned Miss Universe, fan pages are sharing old pictures of her from her pageant days. One particularly interesting throwback picture shows Lara with all the most iconic faces of Miss India beauty pageant.

The photo includes Miss Universe (1994) Sushmita Sen, Miss World (1994) Aishwarya Rai, Miss World (1997) Diana Hayden, Miss World (1999) Yukta Mookhey, Miss Universe (2000) Lara, Miss World (2000) Priyanka Chopra and Miss Asia Pacific (2000) Dia Mirza.

Actor Sonam Kapoor also shared the photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “They don’t make em like this anymore.” Other fans were also hit with nostalgia on seeing the beauty queens together. “I hv never seen dat wow,” wrote one. “These women made history, I don’t think we will have a similar thing happening in pageants anymore. India is a true powerhouse,” wrote another.

Lara celebrated 20 years of Miss Universe crowning through a series of photos in which she is seen participating in the swimsuit round, gracefully posing in an evening gown and finally wearing the prestigious crown. “20 years to the day!! 12 th May 2000, Nicosia, Cyprus. What a wonderful gift to receive from the universe! One I’m eternally grateful for @feminamissindia missdivaorg timesofindia @missuniverse,” Lara captioned the snaps.

Also read: Illegal review: Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait deliver their best performances in new-age legal drama

She was the second Indian after Sushmita Sen to win the Miss Universe crown. Later, she entered Bollywood with the 2003 film Andaaz. In addition to acting, she also mentors aspiring models for international beauty contests.

In March, Lara had said her hunger and curiosity about things have kept her going since the time she won the title of Miss Universe. “I think it’s just hunger and curiosity. I don’t feel like I want to be limited to any one thing. I never said, ‘I am just a beauty queen or just an actress’. When that’s done, I am always wondering now what’s next can I do so, yeah, that keeps me going,” Lara had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more