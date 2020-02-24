Dabboo Ratnani says Kiara Advani’s shot was inspired by Tabu’s picture from 2002: ‘I admit to plagiarising my own self’

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 10:27 IST

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani was in the eye of a storm after social media users pointed out the uncanny similarity between Kiara Advani’s shot for his calendar and a picture of model Steph Taylor taken by photographer Marie Bärsch last year. However, Dabboo has vociferously denied all the allegations of plagiarism, insisting that the photograph of Kiara was inspired by a picture he took of Tabu for his 2002 calendar.

Sharing a picture of Tabu from the 2002 calendar, Dabboo wrote on Instagram, “Beautiful @tabutiful for #dabbooratnanicalendar 2002. #lovenature This timeless & mesmerising shot of Tabu was taken in the year 2001 and it featured in my calendar in the year 2002. There’s been a lil noise about @kiaraaliaadvani ‘s breathtaking 2020 calendar shot with leaf! Guess if I can reuse my camera, I can definitely repeat my own concept!”

“If at all that doesn’t go well with trolls, then I admit to plagiarising MY OWN SELF #loveandpeace @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani Huge Thanks to my friends who trust me ! That’s all that matters,” he added.

For Dabboo’s calendar this year, Kiara posed topless, with a large leaf covering her modesty. The picture of Tabu, taken by him in 2002, has the actor posing topless and gazing sensuously at the camera from behind a strategically placed leaf of a coconut tree.

The topless shot of Kiara sparked a flurry of memes online, with many making references to Kabir Singh, where her character has a possessive boyfriend. She seemed to be amused by the memes doing the rounds and even took to her Instagram stories to share her favourite ones, including one meme featuring her as a Na’vi from the film Avatar and another as Captain Marvel from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Dabboo’s 2020 calendar also featured a number of other Bollywood celebrities, apart from Kiara, including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, John Abraham, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Sunny Leone, Tiger Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan and Ananya Panday.

