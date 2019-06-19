Deepika Padukone poses with Kendall Jenner in NY, says ‘I wish you all the joy in the world and peace of mind’. See pics

Actor Deepika Padukone is in New York and making the most of her time by meeting new people and talking about anxiety. The actor recently met model Kendall Jenner at The Youth Anxiety Center event in New York and shared a picture on her Instagram with a special message.

Deepika wrote along with the picture, “I had the pleasure of meeting this beautiful soul...I wish you all the joy in the world and peace of mind...always!” While Kendall is in a yellow dress, Deepika is a contrast in a navy blue pantsuit and side-parted hair.

Deepika Padukone with Kendall Jenner in New York.

She also shared a candid picture of herself along with the caption, “Mental illness has presented society with a very tough challenge... But my experience with the illness has taught me so much;to be patient for one...but most importantly that there is ‘Hope’! @tlllfoundation #youthanxietycentre.”

She also shared a video of her moments at the event and can be seen talking about anxiety, meeting new people, posing for photographs and having fun with Kendall. She wrote with it, “Thank You #AnnaWintour for inviting me as your guest to this very special evening and allowing me to share my story. I wish you all the very best and look forward to supporting the centres future initiatives. As the African proverb goes, ‘If you want to go fast go alone, if you want to go far, go together’.”

Deepika Padukone mingles with the guests at the Youth Anxiety Center event in New York.

Deepika Padukone speaks at the Youth Anxiety Center event in New York.

Deepika has just wrapped up Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak in which she will be seen as an acid-attack survivor. The film is inspired from the life of real acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and also stars Vikrant Massey. It is set to release next year.

She has also been signed opposite Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ‘83. She will be playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the film.

