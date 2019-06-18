Ranveer Singh inspires meme fest after Ind vs Pak World Cup match: ‘Best player off pitch’ says Arjun Kapoor

Actor Ranveer Singh was a blast of energy in the studio and on the field as he turned commentator for the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match on Sunday. From obsessing over his check suit paired with an oversized overcoat to his quirky shades and celebratory gimmicks, the audience couldn’t stop noticing him and his eye-catching presence and turned his pictures into funny memes.

The actor stole the attention in a check beige suit and got the audience talking as he celebrated India’s win in style. The actor rushed to the field post the match to give Indian captain Virat Kohli a big hug as the team beat Pakistan by 89 runs (via the Duckworth-Lewis method) in their rain interrupted clash at Manchester’s Old Trafford stadium.

As Ranveer shared a video of him jumping with joy post India’s massive victory over Pakistan, his friend and Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor reacted, “Baba u were the best player off the pitch... what a playa !!! The fashion mafioso the cricket gangster the nuanced celebrator the power hitter !!! #subtltythynameranveersingh.”

Taking a dig at his reaction post the match, a social media user tweeted, “The only winner today at India versus Pakistan is the optician who sold Ranveer Singh those glasses. Too much style.” Another wrote, “To all the moms -- this is how younger siblings look like when clothes of the older one get handed down to them.” One more user wrote, “Friend : Your crush is coming. Wear something nice and act cool when you see her.”

To all the moms- this is how younger siblings look like when clothes of the older one get handed down to them. 🤷🏻‍♀️#loseyourself #RanveerSingh #Worldcup19 #fitin #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/JHoSebmbgD — Rashi Singh (@irrrashinal) June 17, 2019

The only winner today at #INDvsPAK is the optician who sold #RanveerSingh those glasses. Too much style. pic.twitter.com/e4qiXo60Y4 — sunil dutt (@sunildutt1975) June 16, 2019

Friend : Your crush is coming. Wear something nice and act cool when you see her.



Me : #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/JN47f6qo70 — Adeel Shah (@AdeelShahhh) June 17, 2019

During the match, he sat beside cricket stalwarts Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag as he made his debut as a commentator. He was among several noted commentators including Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Brian Lara and Ramiz Raja but didn’t mind using his Gully Boy lingo during his presentation ceremony of the match.

From grooving with Gavaskar to Badan Pe Sitaare to sharing his excitement by clamping his teeth, Ranveer was the epitome of fun during the match. Here are some more memes which are worth a look.

When you are young and your parents buy you the dresses 2 size bigger as you will be growing😀



He has some serious Attention Seekness Disorder.#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/jMe8bNjBOf — dr. dhiraj tamaskar (@ddtam) June 17, 2019

She - I need new tapestry for sofa.



Drape Shoppe - Ma'am do you have any specific design ideas?



She - Just like what #RanveerSingh wore during #IndiaVsPakistan — Namrata Shah (@namratawrites) June 16, 2019

Zoom in to see the small kid reaction.. Like who is he.. What is he doing.. 🤣 #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/tjk6Bmvxos — Weakest LINK (@rachitsharma0) June 17, 2019

