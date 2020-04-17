Deepika Padukone shares love letters written by fans: ‘You are the light of my life’

bollywood

Actor Deepika Padukone is making the best use of her time as actor husband Ranveer Singh catches on his sleep during lockdown. The actor took a break from her newfound love for cooking and sat to go through the many letters and cards sent to her by fans.

Deepika shared a glimpse of some of the handwritten letters and cards on Instagram with the hashtags #fan and #love. The first letter seems to have been given to the actor at an event.

It read, “You have been the reason for some of the best things in my life. I fell in love with Bollywood because of you. I was 15 when I watched Chennai Express and I was super thrilled to see someone represent my community on screen (Meenamma).”

The fan went on to thank her for opening up and sharing her battle with depression and wrote, “You are the reason why I had a conversation with my mum about depression. If it weren’t for you speaking up, I don’t think I would have opened up that soon. It is also because of you that I discovered my favourite actor ever! (Ranveer & you in Ram Leela). I have lived in Singapore all my life but watching your movies have made me fall in love with countries I have never been to Mumbai to Corsica. I visited Mumbai for the first time this year & I will be going to Corsica next month.” The fan ended the letter by calling the actor “the light of my life.”

The second letter calls Deepika “truly inspirational” for the work that she is doing with “removing the stigma with mental health in India.”

Besides fan letters, she has also been digging old pictures from her childhood. Flipping through the pages of her early days in modelling, the actor recently shared a picture from the times when she was a child model. She took to Instagram to post a vintage childhood image to prove that her career “started young”. In the image which appears to be a print advertisement, Deepika is looking cute in a glamorous black dress with matching shoes and a hat, and is posing like a pro with a big smile. “Started young…,” she wrote as caption for the picture.

Amid the lockdown, the actress has turned into a “master chef”, and is treating her husband and actor Ranveer Singh to scrumptious meals. They keep on giving their fans a glimpse into their private moments through social media.

