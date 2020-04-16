Deepika Padukone trolls Ranveer Singh as he shares his Joe Exotic look: ‘That’s you on most days’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 07:57 IST

Ranveer Singh never ceases to amaze his fans, friends and family with his quirky choice in clothes. He, for once, was surprised to have been turned into Tiger King’s Joe Exotic. His wife Deepika Padukone and friend Arjun Kapoor, however, found it to be close to his natural state.

Ranveer shared a photoshopped image of himself as Joe Exotic, the star from the popular Netflix series Tiger King and asked in his Instagram stories “Who did this?” In the shared picture, the actor’s face has been photoshopped onto the original picture of Joe Exotic who is posing with a tiger.

He later posted the picture on his Instagram account which was flooded by comments from Deepika to best friend Arjun. Deepika didn’t look amused and commented to the post, “@ranveersingh what are you finding soo funny!?Thats you on MOST days!!!” Arjun also agreed with Deepika and wrote, “Casual day for Baba.” Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also commented, “Went casual“.

Many others dropped hilarious comments to the post. Slow Cheeta called him “KHILJO EXOTIC”. Many fans also called him “Singh is King.”

Ranveer and Deepika recently channelled their inner Mickey and Minnie Mouse in a recent post on social media Ranveer took to Instagram and Twitter, and shared a quirky caricature of his wife and himself. In the cartoon sketch Ranveer is dressed as a bloated Mickey Mouse while Deepika, as a slim and trim Minnie Mouse, holds a spatula and salt shaker.

Also read: Urvashi Dholakia aka Komolika turns Coronikaaa in hilarious lockdown meme. Watch video

Complimenting Deepika’s recent love for cooking, Ranveer wrote: “Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai (way to the heart is through the stomach) @deepikapadukone.”

Ranveer and Deepika often share funny photos and videos of themselves on social media that give fans a sneak peek into their lives. On the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s cricket drama 83 which has now been postponed due to coronavirus crisis.

Follow @htshowbiz for more