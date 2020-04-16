e-paper
Home / TV / Urvashi Dholakia aka Komolika turns Coronikaaa in hilarious lockdown meme. Watch video

Urvashi Dholakia aka Komolika turns Coronikaaa in hilarious lockdown meme. Watch video

Urvashi Dholakia shared her favourite lockdown meme, featuring her iconic character Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

tv Updated: Apr 16, 2020 07:06 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Urvashi Dholakia played the antagonist Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Urvashi Dholakia played the antagonist Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
         

Actor Urvashi Dholakia -- the original Komolika -- proves that she is a good sport. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3, netizens took to social media to share hilarious lockdown memes about the coronavirus.

Apart from Bollywood, fans also used Urvashi in her Komolika avatar from Kasautii Zindagii Kay to create fun memes. Urvashi played along and shared her favourite meme of the character on her Instagram with a caption stating: “Kahaani Coronikaaaa ki”.

 

Komolika was the main antagonist in the original 2001 show. In its reboot, actress Hina Khan was roped in to play the role. Weeks later, Aamna Sharif played the baddie whose sole purpose is to ruin the lives of the show’s protagonists -- Anurag and Prerna.

Urvashi, who has acted in shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Kahiin Toh Hoga and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha, was last seen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva. The former couple finished in seventh position on the show.

