Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia breaks down on stage, Raveena Tandon calls her ‘true example of woman power’

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:29 IST

Nach Baliye participant Urvashi Dholakia, better known as Komolika of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame, recently broke down on stage post her performance.

Urvashi and ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachedva, who are back on the show as wild card entries, presented a special act which centered on the theme of a woman facing a lot of difficulties in her life and still conquering all the odds to emerge victorious.

Even before the judges could react to their performance, Urvashi broke down in tears on stage while Anuj tried to console her during the emotional moment. Cheering her up and praising their performance, judge Raveena Tandon said, “On Nach Baliye 9 if there is anyone who is a true example of woman power, it is only Urvashi Dholakia.”

Anuj also hailed Urvashi and said after the show, “Urvashi has gone through many challenges in life. Even last week, she went through a very difficult phase where her mother was hospitalized as she had suffered a heart ailment. Despite the circumstances she was present for rehearsals and gave her 100 per cent. This is one of the reasons why I admire her strength.”

After being eliminated from the show due to least number of audience votes, Urvashi and Anuj had accused the judges of not being fair to them. Talking about their relationship, Anuj had told Hindustan Times, “There are moments when we actually got back together and recalled what we have done so many times. But we know where we stand today. We enjoy where we are. We are content. We have fun and understand each other well. I was never verbal about my emotions. The number of times I said ‘I love you’ during our performance to the song, Kaate Nahi Kat te, I must not have said it that many times during our relationship.”

Urvashi and Anuj were among the two ex couples who made their comeback on the show. Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh also returned to the show but are facing a tough time in working together due to their sour relationship.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 12:26 IST