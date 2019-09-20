Nach Baliye 9 participants Urvashi Dholakia, Anuj Sachdeva may rekindle romance: report

tv

Actor Urvashi Dholakia and Anuja Sachdeva teamed up for participating on dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 where they re-entered as wild card entries, days after being voted out of the show. A fresh report now suggests the actors may well be on their way to reigniting their romance in real life -- a Pinkvilla report claimed they are spending time together, even outside rehearsals for the show.

A source told the website, “Urvashi and Anuj have been spending time with each other both during rehearsals and outside it. Recently, even Sanjay Dutt who was a guest on the show was stunned knowing that they were exes and not real life couple. He told them that they should reconsider their decision as they look very compatible. Urvashi and Anuj too have started rebonding and looks like something is brewing between the two.”

Talking about working with Urvashi on the show, Anuj had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We had our own share of fights. We have known each other but have never worked together. We both have a different way of working but we don’t like to wash our laundry in public. There may be people who must be interested in showing their fights on the show. Does the audience want to watch that? Are they learning anything from the show?”

Asked about working with her ex on Nach Baliye 9, Urvashi had told Hindustan Times, “Why it should be a problem working with an ex when we can work with unknown people! He is still someone we have known and have been with. As far as working techniques are concerned, we all are different and have different ways of working. Of course, we also adjust just like we adjust with other 10000 people.”

After their elimination from the show, Urvashi had shared a short video from their performance and wrote on Instagram, “Jeevan ke kis modh pe, kab koi mil jaaye; kaun keh sakta hai” (Chandni, 1989).”

