Kausatii Zindagii Kay turns 18: Urvashi Dholakia, Ekta Kapoor hit major nostalgia with throwback videos
As producer Ekta Kapoor’s popular yesteryear shows Kausatii Zindagii Kay and Kutumb completed 18 years, actors Urvashi Dholakia and Hiten Tejwani shared nostalgic posts on social media to mark the occasion.tv Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:35 IST
Actor Urvashi Dholakia, who shot to fame as the iconic villain Komolika on Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is celebrating 18 years of the popular show. The actor shared a throwback video showing her grand entry on the show in a blue saree and trademark bindi.
She captioned the post, “18 years of Kausatii Zindagii Kay! The show which changed the way viewers saw Indian Television, gave them their most loved show and probably their most memorable vamp, Komolika. What it gave me was a decade full of love, recognization, and character that became synonymous with my name and me. It shaped me, changed me, taught me and most importantly thank you to each one of you, to @balajitelefilmslimited , @ektaravikapoor and @shobha9168 especially... Komolika became what she did because of you. Forever humble and grateful to god #komolika #lifechanging #18years #18yearsofkasautiizindagiikay.”
View this post on Instagram
18 years of Kausatii Zindagii Kay! The show which changed the way viewers saw Indian Television, gave them their most loved show and probably their most memorable vamp, Komolika. What it gave me was a decade full of love, recognization, and character that became synonymous with my name and me. It shaped me, changed me, taught me and most importantly thank you to each one of you, to @balajitelefilmslimited , @ektaravikapoor and @shobha9168 especially... Komolika became what she did because of you. Forever humble and grateful to god ❤️ . . #kasautiizindagiikay #kzk #komolika #urvashidholakia #urvashidholakia9 #lifechanging #18years #18yearsofkasautiizindagiikay
Urvashi recently participated on the dance reality show Nach Baliye with her ex boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva. The two were eliminated but returned as wild card entries. Pooja Bannerjee, who plays Nivedita Basu in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, also participated in the dance reality show but opted out due to severe injuries. She reacted to the post saying, “Love love love this... And youuu.”
View this post on Instagram
18 years ago I launched two shows on d same day oct 29 th! Both busted d rating charts ! One on SONY #kutumb n one on star #kasautiizindagiikay ! Thanku audience teams Channels ! Always grateful ❤️🙏🏼 credit: @balajitelefilmslimited... With over 153 awards and 172 nominations, #KasautiiZindagiiKay remains to be one of the most loved shows on the Indian Television. Here's to 18 years of this iconic show! #18YearsOfKasautiiZindagiiKay #18yearsofkutumb @ektaravikapoor @shobha9168 @chloejferns @starplus @shweta.tiwari #CezanneKhan @hitentejwani @ronitboseroy @urvashidholakia9 #rajeshjoshi
Producer Ekta Kapoor also changed a promo of the show featuring lead actors Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan. The show also featured Ronit Roy and Hiten Tejwani in pivotal roles. Celebrating the achievement, Ekta wrote, “18 years ago I launched two shows on d same day oct 29 th! Both busted d rating charts ! One on SONY #kutumb n one on star #kasautiizindagiikay ! Thanku audience teams Channels ! Always grateful credit: @balajitelefilmslimited... With over 153 awards and 172 nominations, #KasautiiZindagiiKay remains to be one of the most loved shows on the Indian Television. Here’s to 18 years of this iconic show #18YearsOfKasautiiZindagiiKay #18yearsofkutumb.”
Ronit, who played Mr Bajaj on the show, commented on the post, “Thank you @ektaravikapoor for having me in this role. Mr. Bajaj was not only a game changer but also a life changer for me. Owe you forever .” Karan Singh Grover, who stepped into Ronit’s shoes in the 2018 reboot, reacted, “Woah!! Awesomeness!!”
View this post on Instagram
18 years ...there are so many of you to thank to..Thank u @ektaravikapoor, #shobhaji, @balajitelefilmslimited @s_w_a_p_n_a @sarnadheeraj @immaheshpandey @niveditabasu ,all the technicians @sanjaymemane @gpradhan and everyone associated with #kutumb ..Hapoy 18th..Thank you all my fans for your support and blessings and thank u @vijayanambiar for this creative ..Thank u to each n everyone
Also read: Nach Baliye 9: Have Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary won the coveted trophy?
As Kutumb also turned 18, lead actor Hiten Tejwani also shared a nostalgic post on his Instagram account. The actor married his co-star Gauri Pradhan and the two are blessed with two kids. He shared a collage of a show still featuring the two and a real-life picture showing them kissing each other. He thanked everyone associated with the show in the caption.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Oct 30, 2019 20:32 IST