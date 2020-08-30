Disha Patani takes Kokilaben’s place in recreated ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ video as she grills her two dogs, watch

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 18:18 IST

Disha Patani has shared her own version of he Rasode Mein Kaun Tha viral video. While the actor plays Kokilaben, her two dogs play Gopi and Rashi in the hilarious video.

The video begins with Disha, in a white vest, lip-syncing to the dialogues of Rupal Patel’s Kokilaben. She interrogates her two dogs about who was in the kitchen when she had gone to take bath after spilling juice on her saree. The camera moves to the two dogs who play Gopi and Rashi as she continues grilling them. The two dogs look innocently into the camera.

Disha’s best friend Ayesha Shroff dropped several laughing and heart emojis in reaction to the post. Singer Siddharth Mahadevan wrote, “Hahahahahhahaha killed it,” with several laughing emojis. A fan reacted, “Hilarious.” Another wrote, “Haha...The kids seem pretty look scared.”

Recently, Kartik Aaryan also gave his twist to the viral ‘Rasode mein kaun tha’ rap video. “Please bata do. Rasode mein kaun tha?, (Please tell me, who was in the kitchen)?” noted the Love Aaj Kal actor as he posted a glamorous picture of himself while striking a pose with folded hands.

The viral rap video created by engineer-turned-musician Yashraj Mukhate, features a dialogue from the TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya turned into a song. The scene, recreated in the video, has Kokilaben (Rupal Patel), Gopi Bahu (Giaa Manek) and Rashi bahu (Richa Hasabnis) engaged in a heated discussion over an empty cooker on a gas stove. The popular TV show went off the air in 2017.

Kartik’s Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar had reacted to the post, “hoot karte huve toh rasode mein,sirf main thi (I was the one hooting in the kitchen) #tb #patipatniaurwoh @kartikaaryan,” along with a winking emoji.

