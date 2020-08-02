e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Disha Salian’s mother on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘How can there be a connection in meeting him just once?’

Disha Salian’s mother on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘How can there be a connection in meeting him just once?’

Disha Salian’s mother has said that the celebrity manager was a bit tense due to work during the lockdown but wasn’t suffering from depression.

bollywood Updated: Aug 02, 2020 15:23 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Disha Salian’s mother has said her daughter may not have a link with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
Disha Salian’s mother has said her daughter may not have a link with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
         

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s mother feels her death on June 8 does not have any connection with his death on June 14. She also said that she is open to an investigation into her daughter’s death but doesn’t want to experience the same pain all over again.

Talking about the cases, Disha’s mother told Zee News in an interview, “This cannot have a connection with Sushant’s death, she never took his name. We didn’t know that she was Sushant’s manager. We came to know later. Only once, she had told us that she had gone to Sushant’s house with somebody. How can there be a connection in meeting him just once? She was his manager for a very short time.”

Disha’s mom said her daughter had earlier worked with Aishwarya for two years. “She worked with her for three films: Jazbaa, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sarabjit,” she said. She added that Disha was a bit tense after she was asked to work on Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding but was later removed from the deal.

“She was at home, she couldn’t celebrate her birthday on June 26. She used to work all the time. She was bit tense during lockdown due to work but I wasn’t aware that she was depressed. She used to enjoy every moment and used to love travelling.”

Denying that Disha was suffering from depression, she went on to add, “We don’t believe that she could die by suicide. She was a very brave girl. We don’t know what happened in the last moment. We used to talk about her wedding.”

Talking about her last chat with Disha, her mother said, “She said her friends were there and she was busy cooking for them. I can’t doubt her friends, they were with her since school.”

“We don’t doubt anyone. She was at home during the entire lockdown. She had just gone for the shoot of her fiance’s show one day. She was happy at that time and didn’t look tense,” she added.

Disha’s mother also denied that they were being threatened by anyone. “I am not afraid of anything. I am not going to get my daughter. I don’t care what will happen of me. Even if I die, my life has no value, Disha was my future and now she’s not here and now I don’t even worry about her. What more can happen in our life now,” she said.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s SIM cards not registered in his name, we are tracking all call detail records: Bihar Police

Sharing her pain on hearing of various conspiracy theories around her daughter’s death, she said, “My daughter was not like what we had to hear from the news channels.”

On being asked if Bihar Police should investigate the matter, Disha’s mother said, “We are pained by reopening everything. I don’t know how long they will dig into the matter. Our daughter is not going to come back. If I could bring back my daughter by reopening the matter, we would have done something. We are open to investigation if anyone has done something wrong. Just don’t bother us.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
A video invite for LK Advani, MM Joshi for Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya
A video invite for LK Advani, MM Joshi for Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Rishi Sunak calls for Mahatma Gandhi, non-white icons on UK coins
Rishi Sunak calls for Mahatma Gandhi, non-white icons on UK coins
India, China hold crucial disengagement talks, focus on Finger Area
India, China hold crucial disengagement talks, focus on Finger Area
Tracking the political journey of UP minister Kamal Rani Varun, who died of Covid-19
Tracking the political journey of UP minister Kamal Rani Varun, who died of Covid-19
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In