Simi Garewal says probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s death will ‘reveal truth of conspiracy’

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 13:20 IST

Former actor and talk show host Simi Garewal feels that an investigation into the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian will uncover the ‘conspiracy’ behind his death. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, less than a week after Disha fell to death from a high rise building on June 8.

Simi also demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation in Sushant’s death. She wrote on Twitter, “#DishaSalian death must be investigated.Why was it ignored?? It will reveal the truth of the conspiracy linked to the murder of #SSR. #CBIforShushant MUST investigate. We demand the truth. We can’t be stopped now..”

#DishaSalian death must be investigated.Why was it ignored?? It will reveal the truth of the conspiracy linked to the murder of #SSR. #CBIforShushant MUST investigate. We demand the truth. We can't be stopped now..🙏 — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) August 1, 2020

Last month, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR with the Bihar Police against the late actor’s girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide. The FIR alleged that Rhea threatened to frame Sushant for Disha’s death.

“On June 8 night, Sushant’s secretary Disha committed suicide. Rhea had appointed her as Sushant’s secretary. Later, Rhea blocked Sushant’s number on her cell. Sushant was afraid that Rhea could have made him responsible for his manager’s suicide as she had threatened to frame him in the secretary’s suicide case,” the FIR said.

Rhea has also been accused of swindling Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s bank account and not allowing him to meet his family. In response, she released a video, in which she tearfully said that ‘the truth shall prevail’.

“I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyameva jayate, the truth shall prevail,” she said in the video.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s therapist Susan Walker said in a statement that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and Rhea was his ‘strongest support’.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

