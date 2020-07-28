Rhea Chakraborty threatened to frame Sushant Singh Rajput, used his credit cards, says his father in FIR

bollywood

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 21:57 IST

A four-member team of Patna Police left for Mumbai on Tuesday to question actor Rhea Chakraborty and four of her family members in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. The late actor’s father KK Singh, a retired government official, on Tuesday lodged an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Rhea and her family under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code, said anjay Kumar Singh, Inspector General, central range.

Singh said, “KK Singh lodged the case with Rajiv Nagar police station against Rhea Chakraborty, and her family including Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Showik Chakraborty and others under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC. Sushant’s father has made a serious charge against Rhea and her family. He has alleged that she had kept Sushant away from his family and completely in her possession. She was also handling his bank account. It was also reported that crores of rupees were withdrawn from his bank account.”

Sushant died by suicide at his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14.

The IG said, “The four-member police team reached Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon and are looking into the case from all angles.” The Patna Police are enquiring about the statements of 38 persons, including Bollywood directors Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra, which were recorded by the Mumbai Police.

A police officer said that the SHO of Rajiv Nagar police station, Nishant Singh was made the investigation officer of the case. “KK Singh has been troubled ever since his son’s suicide. He met a senior police officer of Patna and narrated his woes to him. He did not trust the Mumbai Police in this regard,” he added.

Sushant’s father, in his FIR said that on June 8, when Rhea found that bank balance of Sushant is going down, she left with cash, jewellery, laptop, credit card, its pin number and password and important documents and doctors’ receipts.

Also read | Shruti Haasan says she feels like an outsider in Bollywood: ‘There is a whole North-South thing that constantly happens’

Singh further mentions in the FIR that, “Sushant called his sister and told her that Rhea had threatened him to show doctor receipts to the media and would prove him mad. Thereafter, no person would give him work. On June 8 night, Sushant’s secretary Disha committed suicide. Rhea had appointed her as Sushant’s secretary. Later, Rhea blocked Sushant’s number on her cell. Sushant was afraid that Rhea could have made him responsible for his manager’s suicide as she had threatened to frame him in the secretary’s suicide case.”

Sushant’s father has expressed his inability to go to Mumbai to fight the case due to his health issues. Therefore, the case was filed in Patna.

Rhea had earlier requested home minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI investigation in Sushant’s death case. The Chehre actor addressed Sushant as her boyfriend for the first time in her post.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the state government will initiate a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case if needed. Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan talked to Thackeray over the phone on the matter.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more