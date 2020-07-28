Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reveals why family has not demanded CBI probe

bollywood

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 14:02 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s elder sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has revealed why the family has not yet demanded that the investigation into his death be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She was responding to a fan who encouraged her to ‘fight for truth’ and seek a CBI probe into the matter.

A fan requested Shweta and her family to request for a CBI investigation into Sushant’s death and said that the entire country will support them. She replied, “We were waiting for Mumbai police to finish the investigation and come up with their reports.”

The tragic news of Sushant’s suicide has shaken up the nation, particularly as allegations surfaced that he was sidelined by Bollywood, despite delivering hits such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore. The Mumbai Police are currently investigating the case and have recorded the statements of at least 38 people, including Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta recorded his statement on Tuesday.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. According to his post-mortem report, the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. Foul play was ruled out as there were no struggle marks or external injuries on his body.

Also read | Tigmanshu Dhulia: ‘Two strong groups in industry made money but did nothing for cinema’

It has been alleged that ‘professional rivalry’ may have driven Sushant to take the step. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the Mumbai Police were looking into all possible angles.

Shweta has been sharing emotional social media posts ever since Sushant’s death. On Monday, she reminisced about her childhood memories with him and shared screenshots of their chat on June 10. “I am experiencing bouts of pain. Right when I think I am coping with it better, some or the other incidence rushes right back into my memory and breaks me apart,” she wrote.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more