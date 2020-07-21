Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares heartbreaking post: ‘I wish I could just hold you one more time’

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 09:57 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has changed her Facebook profile picture to a throwback picture with the late actor. She wrote in caption, “I wish I could just hold you one more time...”

The picture shows Sushant posing with Shweta at a family function. The brother-sister duo can be seen flashing big smiles for the camera.

Shweta had recently shared a special video created in the actor’s memory with the caption, “My Forever Star. A pain so precious so close tat u wldnt trade the world for it!! A wound so deep, so grave you wouldn’t and couldn’t ever share it!” It shows several candid moments of his personal life with Don McLean’s song Starry, Starry Night from the album American Pie playing in the background.

The video begins with a quote in the beginning, ‘Somewhere between neurons and narratives I was born, lived (dreamt) and die - Sushant Singh Rajput’. Sushant can be seen reading on his tablet, playing a guitar, stargazing with his telescope, playing with his dog and dancing with him to Govinda’s song, Sona Kitna Sona Hai.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He was suffering from depression. The Mumbai Police has recorded statements of many filmmakers, actors and friends of the actor in this regard. However, actor Shekhar Suman and a few others have demanded a CBI probe into the actor’s suicide case.

The police have now recorded statements of three psychiatrists and a psychotherapist as part of their probe, a senior official said on Monday. Their “statements were recorded over the last three- four days” by the Bandra police who are probing the case, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX) Abhishek Trimukhe. The late actor was consulting these mental health professionals and hence their statements were recorded as part of the ongoing probe, police said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

(With PTI inputs)

