e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Not Sushant Singh Rajput, Paani shelved due to creative differences with Shekhar Kapur: Aditya Chopra tells police

Not Sushant Singh Rajput, Paani shelved due to creative differences with Shekhar Kapur: Aditya Chopra tells police

Aditya Chopra has told Mumbai Police that Paani was shelved due to creative differences with Shekhar Kapoor and not Sushant Singh Rajput.

bollywood Updated: Jul 20, 2020 09:56 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.(REUTERS)
         

The film Paani was not made because of creative differences with Shekhar Kapoor and had nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput, said the filmmaker Aditya Chopra, in his recorded statement with the Mumbai Police on Saturday pertaining to the deceased actor’s suicide case.

As per the police officers involved in the case, Chopra was questioned about his movie Paani that was shelved later. The film that was to be directed by Shekhar Kapoor, had announced Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

The police recorded statements of 35 others before him, including the actor’s family members, people from the film fraternity including casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, PR manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, among others.

In a tweet to Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had requested for CBI inquiry in the case. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

top news
Rajasthan HC resumes hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea
Rajasthan HC resumes hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 1.11 million, recoveries cross 7 lakh
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 1.11 million, recoveries cross 7 lakh
LIVE: Covid-19 outbreak in northwest China spreads to second city
LIVE: Covid-19 outbreak in northwest China spreads to second city
7 Indian firms in race to develop Covid-19 vaccine: Who stands where
7 Indian firms in race to develop Covid-19 vaccine: Who stands where
3 killed, 8 missing after cloud burst in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh
3 killed, 8 missing after cloud burst in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh
‘Very special’: Yellow turtle rescued in Odisha’s Balasore
‘Very special’: Yellow turtle rescued in Odisha’s Balasore
With eye on reborn Hummer, GM bets big on EV product offensive
With eye on reborn Hummer, GM bets big on EV product offensive
India’s Covid cases cross 1.1 million, AIIMS to start Covaxin trial this week
India’s Covid cases cross 1.1 million, AIIMS to start Covaxin trial this week
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In