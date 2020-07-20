Not Sushant Singh Rajput, Paani shelved due to creative differences with Shekhar Kapur: Aditya Chopra tells police

bollywood

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 09:56 IST

The film Paani was not made because of creative differences with Shekhar Kapoor and had nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput, said the filmmaker Aditya Chopra, in his recorded statement with the Mumbai Police on Saturday pertaining to the deceased actor’s suicide case.

As per the police officers involved in the case, Chopra was questioned about his movie Paani that was shelved later. The film that was to be directed by Shekhar Kapoor, had announced Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

The police recorded statements of 35 others before him, including the actor’s family members, people from the film fraternity including casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, PR manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, among others.

In a tweet to Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had requested for CBI inquiry in the case. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.