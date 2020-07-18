e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Aditya Chopra records statement with Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Aditya Chopra records statement with Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Aditya Rajput has arrived at the Bandra police station in Mumbai to record his statement in the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

bollywood Updated: Jul 18, 2020 14:17 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films had a three-film contract with Sushant Singh Rajput.
Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films had a three-film contract with Sushant Singh Rajput.
         

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra has arrived at the Bandra police station to record his statement in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. ANI quoted the Mumbai Police as saying. “The statement of Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films recorded in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.”

Statement of casting director Shanoo Sharma, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and more than 30 other persons have been recorded in relation to the case. His psychiatrist’s statement was also recorded on Friday.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. He was 34 and reportedly suffering from depression. Deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Trimukhe told ANI in June that they are covering ‘every angle’ in their investigation. “Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people so far in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. We’ve got his detailed post-mortem report and doctors have clearly mentioned asphyxia due to hanging as cause of his death. We are investigating the reason behind his suicide from every angle,” he said earlier.

The police received a copy of Sushant’s contract with Yash Raj Films last month. He worked in two of their productions - Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015). His third film with the banner was supposed to be Shekhar Kapur’s ambitious directorial venture Paani. However, the project got stalled after YRF reportedly backed out.

After Sushant’s death, it was alleged that he was unceremoniously dropped from projects and that some bigwigs of Bollywood attempted to stall his career. In light of these reports, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had said that claims of ‘professional rivalry’ will be thoroughly investigated by the police.

Also read: Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary has sharp reply to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment

However, earlier this week, Deshmukh had said that the police are not suspecting any foul play in his death so far.

“I have the tweets and the campaign. But I don’t think that a CBI probe is required. The Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases and they are investigating every aspect of the case including professional rivalry. As of now, we do not see any foul play. Details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed,” he told Mid-Day.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Political options run out for PM Oli in Nepal cliff-hanger
Political options run out for PM Oli in Nepal cliff-hanger
PM Modi sent strong message to global community on ECOSOC agenda: Jaishankar
PM Modi sent strong message to global community on ECOSOC agenda: Jaishankar
Rebel Rajasthan lawmakers being moved to BJP’s Karnataka: Congress
Rebel Rajasthan lawmakers being moved to BJP’s Karnataka: Congress
BJP demands CBI probe into audio tapes released by Congress amid Rajasthan crisis
BJP demands CBI probe into audio tapes released by Congress amid Rajasthan crisis
Mayawati wades into phone tapping row in Rajasthan, seeks President’s rule
Mayawati wades into phone tapping row in Rajasthan, seeks President’s rule
LIVE: Experts raise questions over S Africa’s Covid-19 death rates
LIVE: Experts raise questions over S Africa’s Covid-19 death rates
Dhoni just took away the series from Pak: Akmal lauds India’s ‘best keeper’
Dhoni just took away the series from Pak: Akmal lauds India’s ‘best keeper’
Railways holds its first all-women RPF sub-inspector cadets passing-out parade
Railways holds its first all-women RPF sub-inspector cadets passing-out parade
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In