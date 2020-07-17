e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary has sharp reply to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment

Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary has sharp reply to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment

Actor Avinash Tiwary, who recently appeared in Bulbbul, has posted a retort to R Balki saying, “find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’.

bollywood Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Avinash Tiwary recently appeared in Bulbbul.
Avinash Tiwary recently appeared in Bulbbul.
         

Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary has reacted to filmmaker R Balki’s recent challenge to name him better actors than Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Balki’s comments came in the middle of an ongoing debate around nepotism in the film industry.

Calling nepotism a ‘foolish argument’, Balki had said in a Hindustan Times interview, “The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I’d ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we’ll argue. It’s unfair on these few people who’re probably some of the finest actors.”

 

Reacting to Balki’s comments, Avinash wrote in a tweet, “Dear #RBalki Sir, you would not know of the better Actors if they are not given an opportunity and you don’t step out to watch them.” Avinash clarified in a second tweet that he thinks both Ranbir and Alia are ‘brilliant’, “but to say tht there are no other actors beyond nd better is a statement which can only be verified if enough opportunities are given to others...” He further assured that he isn’t taking a dig at anyone, but just at ‘ideas and opinions’.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt best actors? Apurva Asrani begs to differ, offers 9 other names

Earlier in the day, writer and editor Apurva Asrani had also dismissed Balki’s comments. In his reply on Twitter, Apurva wrote, “Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Richa Chaddha. Many others too if we look beyond A list film families, and take a few chances. I love Ranbir & Alia, but please, they aren’t the only good actors.” He added, “Some filmmakers & journalists are so star struck, that they gush over mediocre actors with famous surnames. Repeatedly, these actors headline projects & the press gushes. Talented actors are mostly used as garnishing--to make the mediocre look better, but NEVER to outshine them.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
After told to wait, Rajasthan cops allowed to enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
After told to wait, Rajasthan cops allowed to enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Visit home only when called’: Junior defence minister in note to officers
‘Visit home only when called’: Junior defence minister in note to officers
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In