Divya Dutta: ‘Bollywood parties are sometimes a social compulsion’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:34 IST

She likes to work hard, party harder and actor Divya Dutta leaves no opportunity to socialise with her loved ones. But when it comes to attending Bollywood party and hopping from one party to another, the actor finds it a social compulsion.

“Sometimes there are certain friends you really want to meet. And sometimes the Bollywood parties get on to me beyond a point. There are certain social compulsions that you have to do,” says Divya adding, “I’m famously known to be Cinderella in my friend circle because the moment it the clock strikes 12 or maximum 12:30, I’m gone. But when it comes to Bollywood parties, you have to attend it out of certain social compulsions.”

So so special today was.. beautiful Diwali with @SrBachchan sir #jayaji #aishwarya and @juniorbachchan .. shukrita for such an amazing eve and for all the love and warmth.. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/LMxvwwJzd5 — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) October 27, 2019

The actor finds dressing up for parties “the most painful thing to do”. She says, “People at home make fun of me when every morning I say ki aaj mai kya pehnu? They would all laugh and say she has come back with her most favourite question. So then all the call goes to the designer friends. But I think it is all worth the efforts when you start getting compliments and people ask who are you wearing? It is slightly lazy but worth the effort.”

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan is called ‘unemployed’ by a troll, actor’s response is dignity itself

The 42-year-old actor has no qualms in going anti-social at times. “Sometimes I go totally anti-social. I just stay at home cuddled in my bed and watch web series or read or I’m playing with my nephews and niece or my little pet. I do have mood swings which can go into extremes,” she says.

Busy working for a web series, the actor is planning to escape to the hills in New Years with her close friends. “I’ll be sneaking out time for the New Year with my friends and will go to the hills for three days. You need that rejuvenation. It’s nice to work hard and party harder,” Divya shares.

Follow @htshowbiz for more