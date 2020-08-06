Erica Fernandes returns to Kasautii Zindagii Kay sets, shifts parents to a separate house

bollywood

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 15:20 IST

Actor Erica Fernandes is back on the sets of her popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 after almost 17 days of shooting from home. Erica got her parents to move out of her home and stay separately for their safety and added that she needed to go back on sets as her work was being affected while working alone.

Erica told Times of India in an interview, “My father is a heart patient and has had four heart attacks, while my mother has a history of TB. Besides, I, too, have breathing issues. I couldn’t have stepped out for the shoot, met so many people and come back home to them. That would have put them at risk. So, before I decided to return to the set, I asked them to move to another home. They will be staying separately, so that I don’t come in contact with them. I have never stayed away from my family, so it’s going to be a new experience. If I visit them, I will probably see them from outside the window.”

Revealing why she decided to stop shooting from home, Erica told the daily, “While shooting from home, I read a few scenes, which I felt wouldn’t have been effective if I shot them alone. Besides, I was not happy with what I was seeing on screen, and shooting alone was affecting my performance. I am on the show for a major part of it, and it wouldn’t look good if I was only going to be seen in close-ups with no interaction with my co-actors. The ratings were getting affected, and I didn’t want my show to suffer. Hence, I decided to return to the set. There was no pressure from the production house to come on the set; it is solely my decision.”

Also read: Akshay Kumar leaves for UK with family to shoot for upcoming film Bell Bottom. See pics

Erica had been shooting for the show from her home for more than two weeks after her co-star Parth Samthaan had tested positive for the virus. Talking about the challenges of shooting all alone, Erica had earlier said, “My only challenge has been not having my co-star in front and having to imagine how the other person will react. My director, DoP and someone from the creative team are always on call. The screen acts as their monitor and they give me cues over the call. All discussions happen on the phone as well. We do retakes only if the mood is not right or I fumble my lines. Otherwise, we okay the take quickly and we have done a pretty good job so far.”

In July, she had thanked fans for their prayers after testing negative for Covid-19. “Just received my test results, and the reports are negative. Thank you guys for your prayers and concerns. It was brought to my notice that false claims to my test results have been doing the rounds on social media. Although we are all hoping that it turns out negative, I have yet not received my results,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more