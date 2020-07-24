Erica Fernandes shoots for Kasautii Zindagii Kay from home, reveals her ‘only challenge’

tv

Television actor Erica Fernandes has been shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay from home as a precautionary measure, after her co-star Parth Samthaan tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. She coordinates with her director and cinematographer through video calls. Two watchmen and a member of actor Aamna Sharif’s staff also tested positive for the virus.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Erica said, “I tested negative, but the testing was done at an early stage. So, I wanted to wait for a few more days, get another test done after 10 days and then get back to the set. But since we were already on air, we had to continue work and this is the best way forward.”

With the shoot going remote, Erica is in charge of direction, camera, sound, light, hair and make-up. She said that she has experience with these things from the time she ran an online channel of her own. However, the real challenge for her is performing without getting any cues from her co-stars. “My only challenge has been not having my co-star in front and having to imagine how the other person will react,” she said.

Erica said that the director, cinematographer and creative team constantly monitors her on video call. “My director, DoP and someone from the creative team are always on call. The screen acts as their monitor and they give me cues over the call. All discussions happen on the phone as well. We do retakes only if the mood is not right or I fumble my lines. Otherwise, we okay the take quickly and we have done a pretty good job so far,” she said.

Meanwhile, Parth has now tested negative for Covid-19 and continues to remain under home quarantine. However, there is no update on when he will return to the Kasautii Zindagii Kay set.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay, a reboot of the show of the same name which aired from 2001 to 2008, also stars Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif and Pooja Banerjee. New episodes began airing earlier this month, as shoots resumed in June, after more than three months.

