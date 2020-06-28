Erica Fernandes says she has been in a relationship for 3 years: ‘He doesn’t like to watch when I romance any other guy’

Television actor Erica Fernandes said that she has been in a relationship for the last three years. In a new interview, she revealed that her boyfriend does not belong to the industry. She also opened up about how her link-up rumours affect her relationship.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 actor said that she has been dating someone for three years. When asked if her boyfriend was a known figure, hinting at another actor, she said, “I don’t think so, because he is not from the industry.”

Erica said that she and a boyfriend have a solid understanding, which has helped them survive the ups and downs. “Aisa nahi hai ki relationships mein ups and downs nahi hote. Hote zaroor hai. Woh understanding hona bohot zaroori hai ki jab koi gussa hai toh doosra chup rahe aur samjhe. Baad mein, jab sab kuch cool down ho, tab hum discuss karein (It is not like relationships don’t have their ups and downs. They definitely do. It is important to have that understanding, that if one is angry, the other remains calm. Later, when tempers cool down, then we have a discussion). I think that thing is there between us and that is how we have held it together,” she said, adding that they were ‘very good friends’ as well.

When asked if her boyfriend follows her work, Erica laughed, “He does like watching a little bit of my work but he doesn’t like to watch when I romance any other guy.” She added, “Woh uth ke chala jaata hai, ki ‘nahi dekhna mujhe’ (He gets up and walks off, like, ‘I don’t want to watch’).”

Erica has been linked with her Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Shaheer Shaikh and Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth Samthaan in the past. She admitted that it did take a toll on her relationship. “See...kahin na kahin affect toh hota hai (somewhere it does affect). Aur isi wajah se (This is the reason why) I just wanted to come out and say,” she said.

In January, Erica shared a picture of her hand in her boyfriend’s hand and penned a romantic note on Instagram. She preemptively clarified any speculation about her engagement, as the picture featured her rings.

“When I’m with you , i act different , in a good way ofcourse. I always smile more, i always laugh more. With you i can drop the fake smile (if any) and put on a real one. I don’t feel hurt or alone when I’m with you instead i feel safe and loved. You’re easy to talk to and you listen to me . I don’t feel sad around you and you show me that you really do care in-fact i can see that you’re not pretending. I really appreciate what you’ve done and continue to do .coz with you I’m different I’m happy #us,” she wrote, adding in a post-script, “p.s :- if thats what your thinking then Nah not engaged.”

