Farah Khan shares Dil Bechara song BTS video: ‘A glimpse of the hard work and talent of Sushant Singh Rajput’

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 15:01 IST

Choreographer Farah Khan has posted a video from the sets of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara, in which they can be seen shooting the title song of the film, which landed on Friday. The video opens with the late actor practising alone on the stage as Farah cheers him on.

Directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is the last film Sushant worked in, and also features Sanjana Sanghi.

Towards the end of the video, Sushant is seen gracefully holding Farah’s hand and kissing it. Farah posted the video and wrote, “#makingofDilbecharatitletrack Sometimes we can’t let go of memories, becoz they r constant reminders of a great Story that we never expected to end..a glimpse of the hard work n talent of @sushantsinghrajput .. @castingchhabra n i thank you for the love this song is garnering.. @arrahman @disneyplushotstarvip @foxstarhindi @sonymusic # making # missusushant.”

Revealing her story behind the song, Farah had written on Friday, “This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time i was choreographing Sushant.. we were friends for a long time but never worked together.. i had also promised Mukesh chhabra that whn he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him.. i wanted the song to b done as a 1 shot song because i knew Sushant would b able to do it perfectly.. i remembred Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that’s the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show.. we rehearsed a whole day n then finished shoot in half a day ! As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food frm my house which i duly got for him..i see the song n all i can see is how Alive, how happy he looks in it.. yes this song is very special to me.thank u @castingchhabra for including me on this journey of urs. https://bit.ly/DilBecharaTitleTrack. Watch on my INSTASTORY pls... #missusushantsinghrajput.”

Farah choreographed the title song and Mukesh recently revealed that she did not charge anything for her work. Dil Bechara is set for a release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

