‘Sushant Singh Rajput, I should have fed you more, hugged you a lot more’: Farah Khan, Mukesh Chhabra Dil Bechara song’ story
Director Mukesh Chhabra has shared his heartwarming chat with Farah Khan when he called her up to ask for taking up the title track of Dil Bechara. The song features Sushant Singh Rajput.bollywood Updated: Jul 10, 2020 16:38 IST
As the title track of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara, landed online Friday, the film’s director Mukesh Chhabra has revealed that choreographer Farah Khan took up the song for him and Sushant, adding that she did it for free. Farah also shared a note for Sushant who died on June 14.
Farah wrote, “This song is special!1sttime @itsSSR n i worked 2gether.he nailed the 1shot song perfectly n only reward he wanted was food frm my home..in hindsight I shld hav fed u a little more, hugged u a lot more.thank u @CastingChhabra 4 including me inur journey.. https://bit.ly/DilBecharaTitleTrack.”
Mukesh has shared a heartwarming chat that he had with Farah Khan when he called her up to ask to choreograph a song in his debut film, Dil Bechara.
Phone rings.. Farah: haan Mukesh, bol Mukesh: Didi, I'm making my first film with Sushant, it's the Hindi remake of the Fault in Our Stars and I want you to choreograph a song in it. Farah: okay, send me the song. Mukesh: but Didi your commercial fees? Farah: Mukesh song toh bhejo pehle Mukesh: Sends song Farah: Baap re! The song is really good Mukesh. Let's do the entire song in one take, it's Sushant he will pull it off really well. Mukesh: but Didi how much will you charge? Farah: tu pagal hai kya Mukesh? It's your first film, it'll be a blessing from me, tu bhai hai mera, shut up and tell your Producers that I am doing it for you and Sushant Mukesh: WHATTTTT... Thank you Didi, love you Farah : Chal Iove you, bye, main kaam kar rahi hoon And just like that, Bollywood's best Choreographer made #DilBechara's title track happen and how. Presenting the magic of Sushant and the magic of the maestro A.R. Rahman to you. Amazing lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, absolutely can't wait for your reactions. @farahkhankunder @foxstarhindi @arrahman @sanjanasanghi96 @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @foxstarhindi @sahilvaid24 @sonymusicindia
“And just like that, Bollywood’s best Choreographer made #DilBechara’s title track happen and how. Presenting the magic of Sushant and the magic of the maestro A.R. Rahman to you. Amazing lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, absolutely,” he further wrote. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was quick to respond with “Brilliant.”
Responding to her post, Sonu Sood wrote, “He’s watching from heavens Farah..may this be another feather in his cap. Congratulations in advance my brother @itsSSR where ever you are..this world will miss u foreverHeart exclamationmy sister-friend @TheFarahKhan n my village mate @CastingChhabra twitter.com/thefarahkhan/s…”
Farah has shared an emotional note as the launched online Friday. “This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time i was choreographing Sushant.. we were friends for a long time but never worked together.. i had also promised Mukesh chhabra that whn he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him.. i wanted the song to b done as a 1 shot song because i knew Sushant would b able to do it perfectly.. i remembred Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that’s the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show.. we rehearsed a whole day n then finished shoot in half a day ! As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food frm my house which i duly got for him..i see the song n all i can see is how Alive, how happy he looks in it.. yes this song is very special to me.thank u @castingchhabra for including me on this journey of urs. https://bit.ly/DilBecharaTitleTrack. Watch on my INSTASTORY pls... #missusushantsinghrajput,” she posted alongside a picture of Sushant from the song.
Meanwhile, the film’s lead star Sanjana Sanhgi shared the song and wrote on Instagram, “Manny knocked his way into Kizie’s life with all his heart and lively spirit. Set to the melody of the one and only, A.R. Rahman. Listen, love, let the magic do its trick. #DilBecharaTitleTrack out now! #SushantSinghRajput @farahkhankunder @castingchhabra #SaifAliKhan @arrahman @swastikamukherjee13 @sahilvaid24 @saswatachatterjeeofficial@shashankkhaitan @suprotimsengupta @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip @sonymusicindia @mukeshchhabracc.”
Dil Bechara is the last release of Sushant and will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The film marks the debut of Sanjana in a leading role. It is an adaptation of John Green’s popular novel, The Fault In Out Stars.
