Farhan Akhtar can’t keep his eyes off Shibani Dandekar as they walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week. See pics, video

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:14 IST

Actor Farhan Akhtar, alongwith his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar walked the ramp on the second day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in Mumbai and wowed everyone with their public display of love and affection, apart from the grace and style that came with their Bohemian dresses. Farhan and Shibani were the showstoppers for designer Payal Singhal.

The couple wore colour-coordinated ethnic dresses for their ramp walk -Farhan wore an off-white kurta-pajama with blue and orange print and paired it with a stole of the same print. Shibani also had the same colour and print on her lehenga that was paired with a small shrug draped around her shoulders.

Farhan Akhtar and singer Shibani Dandekar showcase creations Payal Singhal at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 in Mumbai. ( IANS )

Shibani and Farhan stopped midway on the ramp to pose for the audience while walking when Shibani turned around to make her exit but Farhan began walking backwards gazing lovingly at Shibani. The impromptu show of love left Shibani blushing.

Talking about her choice of showstoppers, Payal earlier said in a statement, “Shibani was mainly my choice as she has been the eternal PS Muse and walked for my debut show at Lakme Fashion Week so it was only apt for her to walk for the 20 year anniversary show. It has been a dream to have Farhan as a PS Man. He has the cool boho vibe that our clothes have and is a dream showstopper to have.”

Shibani and Farhan have been dating for almost a year and while they have not exactly confirmed their relationship, both have been dropping clear hints on social media. They are also often spotted together. In a romantic post that initially fuelled dating rumours, Farhan wrote earlier this year, “I don’t know if you find love or love finds you,” he wrote, “Either way, it’s a gift from the universe.” From rumours of dating, the discussion has now moved to their engagement and a possible wedding. It was triggered by a picture Farhan shared, in which he proudly displayed their rings.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 11:11 IST