Akshay Kumar is fourth highest paid actor on Forbes’ list, beats Bradley Cooper and Will Smith as Dwayne Johnson tops

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:02 IST

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has secured the fourth slot on Forbes’ list of highest paid actors in 2019 with an earning of $68 million (approx Rs 486 crore) in the year June 2018-June 2019. Hollywod actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, topped the list of world’s 10 highest-paid actors, collecting $89.4 million (Rs 639 crore) during that period, a Forbes report said.

While Akshay Kumar is the only Bollywood actor to feature on the list, the other non-Hollywood actor on the list is Jackie Chan with a total earning of $58 million.

Last seen in Mission Mangal that is ruling the box office with a collection of Rs 114.39 crore in six days, Akshay has several films in the pipeline. He recently completed the work on Good News where he will reunite with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. He is currently working on Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif and also has Bacchan Pandey, Laxmmi Bomb and Housefull 4 in his kitty. While he reprises his role in the fourth film of the hit franchise, Housefull, Laxmmi Bomb is likely to feature him as a cross-dressing ghost.

The Forbes report also talked about the biggest deals in Hollywood: Dwayne will receive his highest salary ever for the forthcoming Jumanji: The Next Level — $23.5 million. The actor also commands up to 15% of the pool from high-grossing franchise movies, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and he is being paid $700,000 per episode for HBO’s Ballers and seven figures in royalties for his line of clothing, shoes and headphones with Under Armour, the report added.

Forbes added that Robert Downey Jr. is getting $20 million upfront and nearly 8% of the pool for his role as Iron Man. Downey, however, does not feature on the new list.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 09:01 IST