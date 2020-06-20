Father’s Day 2020: From Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan, see pics of the coolest Bollywood dads with their kids

bollywood

The world is all set to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday and so is Bollywood. The film industry has dads of all varieties and ages. Whether it’s Shah Rukh Khan, who is the responsible dad, making sure his son and daughter get a proper education before they join the film industry, or Hrithik Roshan, whose favourite travel buddies are his sons, there is something to love about all these dads.

Shah Rukh Khan

The superstar is a doting dad to all his three kids -- sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana. While he is usually the most chill dad ever, he did say something emotional about his kids on David Letterman’s show. When David asked him about them, Shah Rukh said if there is one thing he holds against his parents it’s that they did not spend enought time with him. Shah Rukh’s parents died when he was young. Now, as a father himself, he wants to be there for his kids as much as possible. “So that’s one thing I decided. That I am going to make sure that I live very long, and I make sure that I keep on living with my kids and never let them feel they don’t have a parent. So any given moment I spend with them, I study with them, I sleep with them, I chat with them, I sort out all their problems, and I hate it when they have boyfriend girlfriend problems,” he said.

Kunal Kemmu

Kunal is daddy to the adorable Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Speaking about her, he recently said told IANS, “Inaaya is the best thing that ever happened to me. Every day she brings a lot of positivity and happiness in Soha’s and my lives. She’s the one who helped me to survive this lockdown in the most positive manner. She has brought routine in our lives. She wakes up early, so we also have to wake up early and spend our day according to her routine. We have become more disciplined because of her. I am loving this fatherhood phase.”

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid is dad to daughter Misha and son Zain, and is quite protective of them and their privacy. “My daughter didn’t choose this glamorous life. What’s her fault? I hate to think of all the glare that’s on her. That is probably the only time I feel I should have had another job. I don’t want her to deal with it. It’s not good for children to go through this. They have a right to a normal childhood,” he said in an interview to Mid-Day.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay is a strict dad but it hurts him when his daughter Nysa and son Yug are subjected to trolling, “Judge me, but don’t judge my kids. Kajol and I are the actors, judge us...it’s because of us, our children are under the spotlight every time. Being judgmental about someone is not a good thing. If I start passing a judgement on someone, that person would obviously feel bad...so do my children.”

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik’s sons Hridaan and Hrehaan are his best friends too. Hrithik’s ex-wife, the boys’ mom Sussanne Khan once said which son is like which parent. “Hrehaan is like his father. He is extremely intelligent; he is superb in calculations. But, he is a very quiet boy, who is inquisitive about things around him. Hridaan is just like me. He is a very happy-go-lucky, fun child and doesn’t complain about anything. He is always smiling and is a complete rockstar,” she had said in an old interview.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif and his son Taimur are art buddies and Kareena Kapoor regularly shares pictures of their artworks on Instagram. Taimur also can’t stay away from his dad for long and always interrupts his at-home interviews. Saif had said in an interview during the lockdown that spending time with Taimur was the best part. “He’s just happy to have his parents around and that gives us a lot of positivity. We paint and spend time with each other as a family, and that’s, like I said, a silver lining in this lockdown,” he had said.

