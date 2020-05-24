Step inside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s elegant sea-facing home Mannat with these pics

bollywood

Updated: May 24, 2020 15:40 IST

It’s one thing to have a nice home and totally another when it becomes the biggest tourist landmark of your city. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s home Mannat is perhaps the most iconic house in all of Mumbai where thousands of fans arrive every day for a selfie with the Bollywood star on a lucky day. Mostly, they have to make do with a picture of the pristine pillars of the palatial home of the world’s most successful actor.

As beautiful as it is on the outside with its Roman style architecture and tall white pillars, it’s actually the inside that holds the most charm. Gauri, who is an interior designer herself, has been the one beautifying her home. Speaking to Vogue about her home, she had said, “I don’t like minimalist spaces. I love things that are warm, eclectic, personal and collectible. My home has been built gradually over years of collecting stuff that I feel passionately about. It’s essential to make something your own.”

And so her house hosts many leather chairs and couches, dark wood floors, white marble floors, golden and bronze accents and more details that add to the luxe idea of the space. The family has a study specially for Shah Rukh which houses all his many award trophies, his books and is also the space where he hosts his meetings. They also have a mini theatre with red walls and 42 comfy red recliner seats. The walls are adorned with posters of old Hindi classics.

There is also the green and airy terrace, the family’s favourite space to hang out. Gauri has often shared pictures of playtime with AbRam at the terrace and recently, Suhana, too, did her birthday photoshoot there.

Gauri says all her three kids have helped her design the home, brining their own personal style to their rooms. “This is a house with no rules. I have never had any decrees for homework or mealtimes. I was always home when my kids came back from school. It is important for me to just be there for them,” she said.

