Fatima Sana Shaikh wishes ‘tauji’ Aamir Khan with pics from Thugs of Hindostan, Dangal shooting

It was Aamir Khan’s birthday on Wednesday and wishes poured in from his fans and colleagues alike. From Katrina Kaif to Madhuri Dixit, from Sachin Tendulkar to Priety Zinta, everyone wished the actor as he turned 53. However, one birthday wish which has us intrigued came from Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aamir’s co-star of Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan.

Taking to Instagram, Fatima posted a bunch of photos from shooting of both the films and wrote, “Happy walla birthday tauji.” Now, this appears to be an in-joke we would like to be privy to. She also shared a throwback photo of Aamir with her brother and captioned it: “Look what I found! Such an old picture of my brother shaanib and ak! Happy birthday #fanpicture.”

On Wednesday Aamir also made his Instagram debut and dedicated his first post to a very special person. Comprising a grid of nine photos, the Dangal star shared a photo of his mother. He captioned the post as, “The person because of whom I am who I am...”

Talking to media after flying into Mumbai from Jodhpur where he is shooting for Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir said, “One bad habit that I have is that am a very obsessive personality. I think that’s a problem.” To this, wife Kiran replied, “That’s not your habit that’s your personality.”

She believes Aamir’s good qualities outdo his bad ones. “The things I like the most in him are his sensitivity and intelligence for which I married him. The deep understanding that he has of people, his love for people and his sense of caring and empathy, I think those are the qualities that most attracted me to him. Also his incredibly sharp mind and his ability to understand ideas. I really hope he doesn’t change,” she said.

Kiran said she was sure that the actor, who was in Jodhpur for the shooting of Thugs of Hindostan, would come home to celebrate his birthday today. “I had this plan to go there (Jodhpur) and surprise him but yesterday he called me and said I will come so I thought at least I would go till the airport to surprise him,” she said. The actor said his son Azad gave him a handmade birthday card and a dart board.

(With inputs from PTI)