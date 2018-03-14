Thugs of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif posts adorable birthday wish video for Aamir Khan

After Dhoom 3, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif are working together in Thugs Of Hindostan. On Wednesday, Katrina Kaif posted a heartwarming wish for her co-star on his 53rd birthday. She posted a video on Instagram in which Aamir is rehearsing dance movements with her. She wrote alongside, “Happy happpyyy birthday to you @_aamirkhan ….. dancing into the year like ..... here’s to many more dances together , hanging off straps , hoops etc Oh ...and welcome to Instagram.”

Earlier in the day, before leaving the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan in Jodhpur to celebrate his birthday with wife, Kiran Rao, Aamir celebrated it with the cast of the film. He had earlier explained to Hindustan Times that this would be a working birthday for him. He had said, “It is going to be [a] working birthday for me. I’d be shooting in Jodhpur for the last schedule of Thugs of Hindostan. I’m very excited about how the film is shaping up, though none of us has seen the bits we’ve shot. Let’s see how it turns out.”

He had also spoken about clashing with Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 and said, “I am very flexible, when it concerns. There’s no ego that I just have to release on a certain date. Agar mein hatt sakta hoon, toh hatt jaaoonga. Because a clash affects both films equally. Ultimately, we are all friends in the industry. So if we can help each other, we do. When Secret Superstar released, we clashed with Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again. When the first day collections came, I realised they were doing much better than us. I called Rohit the same evening and offered him screens that I’m not using. Mujhe screens rakh ke achaar thoda banana hai.”

