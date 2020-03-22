Hansal Mehta shares pic of son with Down Syndrome: ‘My son is truly special and truly unique’. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 11:38 IST

Even as the world practices social distancing in the wake of the spread of coronavirus, filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Saturday took to Twitter to share a picture of his son on the occasion of World Down Syndrome Day.

Sharing a picture of his son, he wrote: “It’s World Down Syndrome Day. And my son is truly special. And truly unique.” His son, whose name he didn’t share, can be seen sitting on a sofa with his eyes closed, as if in meditation.

It's World Down Syndrome Day. And my son is truly special. And truly unique. pic.twitter.com/8CB828iaxx — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 21, 2020

The picture and tweet was inundated with affection as people showered love on the boy. Filmmaker Milap Zaveri wrote “Big hug to him” and shared a ‘hugging face’ emoji along with it. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel said: “God bless him.”

Another user wrote: “Sir, you are a gem of a person. You always stand up for the right. Your son is gift to mankind. His kind and beautiful soul only adds to us as humans. God bless you & him forever and a day!” Another person wrote: “i think people of India lacks empathy for those affected with #DownSyndrome. The efforts put in by the parents like you and also the other family members of those affected is overwhelmingly great. I salute you all sir. #respect”.”

Hansal’s last film as director was Omerta in 2018. He was the creative producer of Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister. He is currently working on his next film, Turram Khan, now renamed Chhalaang, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles. The film is being jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Bhushan Kumar. The film was supposed to release on January 31 this year was postponed to March 13. However, with the outbreak of coronavirus, the film seems to have been indefinitely postponed.

A number of big releases have met with a similar fate. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, which was to release in April, has been postponed indefinitely. Hollywood biggie Fast and Furious 9 will now release only in April next year

