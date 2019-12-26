e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Rajkummar Rao starrer Chhalaang, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani’s Malang get new release dates

Rajkummar Rao starrer Chhalaang, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani’s Malang get new release dates

The release dates of two films - Malang and Chhalaang -- have been shifted from their original dates.

bollywood Updated: Dec 26, 2019 14:18 IST

Asian News International, New Delhi
Chhalaang and Malang will release on March 13 and February 7 respectively.
Chhalaang and Malang will release on March 13 and February 7 respectively.
         

Two films of 2020 — Mohit Suri’s Malang and Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang — have got new release dates. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement by tweeting the new release dates.

Suri’s Malang starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani, was earlier scheduled to release on Valentine’s Friday which is now preponed by a week. The flick will now release on February 7, 2020, instead of February 14. Anil Kapoor’s look from the film was earlier released by the actor himself on his birthday on Tuesday.

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Chhalaang was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on January 31, 2020, but will now release a month later on March 13.

Also read: Ajay Devgn on Nysa getting trolled for going to salon after grandfather’s death: ‘She was crying; I sent her so she’ll feel better’

After sharing screen space in Dibakar Banerjee’s 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha, the duo of Rajkummar and Nushrat Bharucha is all set to come together again in Chhalaang.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Twitter war breaks out between Chidambaram, Amit Malviya over NPR
Twitter war breaks out between Chidambaram, Amit Malviya over NPR
On Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Jhooth’ jibe at PM Modi, BJP’s scathing comeback
On Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Jhooth’ jibe at PM Modi, BJP’s scathing comeback
NIA raids Guwahati residence of activist Akhil Gogoi arrested for sedition
NIA raids Guwahati residence of activist Akhil Gogoi arrested for sedition
‘Steve Smith’s livid and rightly so’: Aussie fumes at umpire, tempers flare
‘Steve Smith’s livid and rightly so’: Aussie fumes at umpire, tempers flare
Media, politics, sex: Untangling a scandal that rocked Madhya Pradesh
Media, politics, sex: Untangling a scandal that rocked Madhya Pradesh
As demand stabilises, auto sector gears up for final push towards BS 6
As demand stabilises, auto sector gears up for final push towards BS 6
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Army Chief on CAA protests: ‘Leading people towards arson is not leadership’
Army Chief on CAA protests: ‘Leading people towards arson is not leadership’
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news