Rajkummar Rao starrer Chhalaang, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani’s Malang get new release dates

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 14:18 IST

Two films of 2020 — Mohit Suri’s Malang and Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang — have got new release dates. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement by tweeting the new release dates.

Suri’s Malang starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani, was earlier scheduled to release on Valentine’s Friday which is now preponed by a week. The flick will now release on February 7, 2020, instead of February 14. Anil Kapoor’s look from the film was earlier released by the actor himself on his birthday on Tuesday.

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Chhalaang was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on January 31, 2020, but will now release a month later on March 13.

After sharing screen space in Dibakar Banerjee’s 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha, the duo of Rajkummar and Nushrat Bharucha is all set to come together again in Chhalaang.

