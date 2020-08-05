Happy birthday Kajol: Did you know her father did not talk to her for days when she decided to marry Ajay Devgn?

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 06:43 IST

Kajol’s love story with Ajay Devgn is the stuff Bollywood films are made of. They are polar opposites and did not get along at all when they first met but gradually, these things faded into the background and love triumphed.

As Kajol turns 46, let us revisit her love story with Ajay, which culminated in a marriage that is rock-solid even after 21 years. In an earlier interaction with Humans of Bombay, she had said that she ‘bitched about’ him when she met him for the first time in 1995.

“We met 25 years ago, on the sets of Hulchul–I was ready for the shot & asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out–he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set & became friends,” she had said.

Kajol and Ajay were in relationships with other people at the time, but they soon fizzled out. The two of them knew, through some unspoken bond, that they were meant to be together. However, he had quite a ‘reputation’ and her friends warned her when they began dating.

“It went from hand-holding to a lot more before we knew it! We used to go for dinners & so many drives–he lived in Juhu & I, in South Bombay, so half our relationship was in the car! My friends warned me about him–he had quite a reputation. But he was different with me–that’s all I knew,” she said.

After being together for four years, Kajol and Ajay decided to take their relationship to the next level and get married. However, her father did not talk to her for four days, as he wanted her to focus on her career. “His parents were on board, but my dad didn’t talk to me for 4 days. He wanted me to focus on my career, but I was firm & he eventually came around. Again, there was no proposal–we just knew we wanted to spend our lives together,” she said.

Ajay and Kajol had a low-key wedding at his home on February 24, 1999. They have two children - a daughter named Nysa and a son named Yug. The family is currently quarantining at their bungalow in Mumbai.

On the work front, Ajay and Kajol were last seen on the big screen in Om Raut’s historical drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. While he is gearing up to make his digital debut with Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, she will be seen next in the Netflix drama Tribhanga.

