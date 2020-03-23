Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: 20 explosive statements by the actor that prove she’s one of a kind

bollywood

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 14:28 IST

Kangana Ranaut turns 33 this year and is celebrating her birthday in the company of her loved ones in Manali. The actor is known for her fierce outlook for life, spearheading films in her own name and her blatant attitude in media.

From calling filmmaker Karan Johar the “flagbearer of nepotism” and Hrithik Roshan a “silly ex”, Kangana’s statements continue to make headlines every time she speaks her heart out in media. Here are some of the most explosive statements made by the actor:

1. Speaking at an event in Delhi, Kangana had said, “My anger is a very constructive anger. Every time I’ve gotten angry in life, it has been for a reason to construct, to do better or to excel or for my team to excel.”

2. The actor also said, “What I do in anger has always worked for me. There is a child inside me that is beyond any logic.”

3. Talking about loving people, she had said at an event, “I am also an obsessive lover — not just sexually but platonically too. The ones I love, I spoil them silly. I love my parents.”

4. On being asked if she would help her own child, Kangana said on Koffee With Karan, “If I want him to be an extraordinary person, I must throw him into the sea. He will either drown or make it.’’

5. Kangana likened JNU violence to gang war and said, “Police should take perpetrators into custody and give them four slaps each. Such people are found everywhere in every street, college and they should not be made national issue because such issues don’t deserve it.”

6. Talking about her sister Rangoli Chandel’s acid-attack incident, Kangana had said, “I did tacky films, took on roles I did not deserve, accepted guest appearances, so my sister could be treated by the best surgeon in India.

7. Kangana claimed that she would never help her brother and said, “to see a great human being rise out of that struggle, every day - through rejection, despair, hopelessness - is what I would really love to see my brother as.’’ The siblings have just launched their own filmmaking company.

8. She once said, “freedom of being alone is intoxicating.”

9. Talking about dating actor Aditya Pancholi, Kangana had said, “He had an extra key of my rented house and as soon as he inserted the key I jumped off the window. I knowingly took the house on the first floor. I ran barefoot and my knees even got bruised.”

10. The actor had also said, “I am extremely proud of my rags-to-riches story. It’s fun to be a misfit or an underdog if you acknowledge your gifts and befriend your obstacles.”

11. Kangana once said, “Relationships can be very traumatic. But being in a healthy relationship can be very empowering.”

12. Kangana issued a statement in reply to the Maharashtra Karni Sena’s warning to the makers of her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. “Four historians have certified Manikarnika, we have got censor certificate as well, Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me. If they don’t stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them.”

Also read: Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out her 10 best pics with sister Rangoli Chandel and the whole family

13. When Kangana said there should be a film on her life as well. Talking about her various controversies in 2018, she had told DNA in an interview, “There were only cases; about six to seven of them. People were trying to put me behind bars, can you believe that? They should make a film on my life also.”

14. When Kangana accused Karan Johar of making girls look like Barbie dolls. Criticising Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan in a chat with India Today, Kangana had said, “Again those same frivolous talks are going on. This one sleeping with this one, that one with that one. Making girls look like Barbie dolls, that is not done. And why men who change women like clothes being glorified? Has there been a woman who has been glorified like that.”

15. Kangana had once said, “In the beginning, I wanted to have a conventional, very easy route where I can work with big heroes and be a big heroine. Now I get a lot of offers to work with the Khans. When I wanted work, nobody was ready to work with me. Now that I’m my own hero on the sets, why should I work with other heroes?”

16. On Karan Johar’s allegations of using the woman card, Kangana had told Mumbai Mirror, “I use every card possible. At the workplace, it’s the badass card to fight cutthroat competition. With my family and loved ones, it’s the love card. When fighting the world, it’s the dignity card, and for a seat in a bus, it’s the woman card. What is important to understand is that we are not fighting people, we are fighting a mentality. I am not fighting Karan Johar, I am fighting male chauvinism.”

17. Kangana once said, “Why should Bollywood accept me, I should accept Bollywood. I don’t care if Bollywood has accepted me. I don’t’ seek acceptance. I don’t need to live up to anybody’s expectations.”

18. Talking about Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gully Boy, Kangana had said, “I am embarrassed...What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ....same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.”

19. Kangana had reportedly made a phonecall to Alia, asking the latter about not reacting to her film, Manikarnika. Talking about what she said to Alia, Kangana had told Pinkvilla, “I suggested that she grows some spine and support an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism....if she doesn’t have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo (Karan Johar) puppet then I don’t consider her successful... I told her if she is only focusing on earning bucks and not raise a voice, then her success has no value.... hope she understands the true meaning of success and her responsibilities, Napo gang life is simply restricted to give and take favours hope she rises above that.”

20. On being asked if she would like to join politics one day, Kangana had said, “I don’t have any intention to join politics or an election campaign of a political party. Many people feel that I want to enter politics but that’s not true. There are few actors in our industry like Ranbir Kapoor where he has been seen talking in an interview that ‘We have regular supply of water and electricity at my home so, why should I comment about politics?’ But I feel because of this country’s people you are living in your luxurious home and you are travelling in your Mercedes so, how can you talk like that? This is irresponsible behaviour and I am not that kind of person.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more