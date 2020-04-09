Happy birthday Swara Bhaskar: Sonam Kapoor posts wedding pictures to wish her bridesmaid

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor has shared a sweet birthday wish for her bestie and Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhaskar on her 32nd birthday. The actor shared some adorable pictures from her wedding celebrations, which had Swara as one of the bridesmaids.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sonam wrote, “Happiest Birthday Swaru! Your courage and spunk is so inspiring. Never stop being you. Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world! Can’t wait to celebrate with you once this is over! Love you behen. @reallyswara.” The first picture is from Sonam’s mehendi ceremony and shows her and Swara showing off their henna-decorated hands to the camera. The other picture is from her Sikh wedding ceremony and also has Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor in the frame.

Recently Kareena wrote about the film on her Instagram stories. She shared a clip from the film and wrote, “One of my most favourite film with the best girls soon right after Tim was born.” Rhea reacted to her post saying, “Tim our lucky charm.”

Swara had once revealed in an interview to Radio City about how Sonam’s wedding date was changed as it clashed with Swara’s brother’s wedding. Swara revealed Sonam really wanted her to be by her side as she tied the knot with Anand Ahuja and said, “Sonam entered (Veere Di Wedding set) looking very upset. I got an idea what it was about.”

According to a News 18 report, Swara had said, “Sonam even asked me if I could convince my parents in order to get Ishan’s wedding date changed.”

Sonam and Swara have also featured in Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa and Salman Khan-starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Veere Di Wedding was their third film together and also starred Kareena Kapoor, Sumeet Vyas and Shikha Talsania.

