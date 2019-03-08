Have you seen these latest pics of Ranveer Singh with his sister, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra?

Even with the weekend finally upon us, several Bollywood stars were still spotted putting in those extra hours at work. Actors were spotted promoting their upcoming films and projects and flying in and out of the city to attend important events.

Actor Ranveer Singh returned to India from South Africa on Friday. His sister Ritika Bhavnani was also seen with him at the airport. Ranveer was seen in a white sweatshirt and animal print pants. His sister was seen in a denim jacket and some really large sunglasses. Ranveer made sure his sister was safe and protected as they made their way to the car.

Actor Aamir Khan was seen in Santa Cruz by the paparazzi. He was seen in a black T-shirt and pants. He was wearing a black hat and appeared to have grown a thick beard since he was last seen.

The cast and crew of Amazon Prime’s Made in Heaven celebrated the show’s launch at producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s place. Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin and others were seen outside his home. Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was also seen.

Vicky Kaushal attended the screening of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s Badla. Amitabh was seen at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Friday. Check out more celeb pics:

Aamir Khan at Santa Cruz. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sobhita Dhulipala and Kalki Koechlin. ( Varinder Chawla )

Siddhant Chaturvedi at Riteish Sidhwani’s home. ( Varinder Chawla )

Taapsee Pannu at the screening of Badla. ( Varinder Chawla )

Vicky Kaushal at the screening of Badla. ( Varinder Chawla )

Taimur Ali Khan spotted in Bandra. ( Varinder Chawla )

Zoya Akhtar and Vidya Balan at a panel discussion. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sanya Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui promoting their film Photograph. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kritika Kamra spotted by paparazzi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shraddha Kapoor at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ranveer Singh and his sister at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor at a restaurant. ( Varinder Chawla )

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Taapsee Pannu and Mouni Roy. ( Varinder Chawla )

