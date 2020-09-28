e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Inside Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday celebration with mom Neetu, sister Riddhima, see pics

Inside Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday celebration with mom Neetu, sister Riddhima, see pics

Riddhima Kapoor gave a peek inside brother Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday celebrations on Monday as she shared a photo from their lunch with mother Neetu.

bollywood Updated: Sep 28, 2020 17:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Inside Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday celebration.
Inside Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday celebration.
         

Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday was a family affair on Monday. Actor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a snapshot of their lunch with Neetu Kapoor. The photo features Riddhima, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. “Birthday lunch. Happiest birthday, Rans,” Riddhima wrote with a red heart emoji.

Earlier in the day, Riddhima also shared to Instagram to post a special birthday collage of her brother and penned down a short yet sweet birthday wish for the actor.

 
View this post on Instagram

Birthday lunch ❤️ Happiest Bday Rans ❤️

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

 

Earlier, actor Karisma Kapoor also shared a birthday message for Ranbir. The post featured two pictures, in the first Karisma is seen posing for a selfie alongside aunt Rima and sister Kareena while the trio donned chunky sunglasses. In the second photo, Karisma and Ranbir are seen posing at a party. “Happy birthday to the birthday buddies! Rima aunty and Ranbir #twinningbirthday #familylove.” Rima Jain, aunt to Kareena, Karisma and Ranbir, also celebrates her birthday on Monday.

 
 

Kareena Kapoor Khan also extended birthday wishes to Rima and Ranbir by posting pictures on Instagram. The first picture in her post displays her aunt Rima from her younger days, whereas the second picture is of little Ranbir Kapoor with balloons, along with sister Ridhima and Kareena at a celebration.

“Great minds, great people born on the same day...wah Happy Birthday Best Aunt and Best Bro,” Kareena noted in the caption.

top news
Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research on it
Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research on it
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
First Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by early 2021, says health ministry
First Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by early 2021, says health ministry
In Karnataka, bandh against farm bills evokes mixed response
In Karnataka, bandh against farm bills evokes mixed response
‘He’s a captain in the making’: Ness Wadia’s huge praise for star performer
‘He’s a captain in the making’: Ness Wadia’s huge praise for star performer
Another virus from China has potential to cause disease in India: ICMR
Another virus from China has potential to cause disease in India: ICMR
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In