Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘best bro’ Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday, reveals there is twin celebration in Kapoor family

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 13:55 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to celebrate twin birthdays in her extended family on Monday. She wished her cousin Ranbir Kapoor and her aunt Rima Jain, who celebrate their birthdays on the same day.

She wrote: “Great minds, great people born on the same day...wah Happy Birthday Best Aunt and Best Bro.” She shared a beautiful throwback picture of her aunt from her younger days, and a picture from their childhood with Ranbir, his sister Riddhima and Kareena at a celebration. Rambir’s sister Riddhima also dropped black heart emojis in the comments section.

Many fans noticed how Kareena resembled her aunt - one wrote: “She looks like you.” While another said: “Ur aunt in youth ..look like combo of lolo n Bebo ..great resemblance.” A third person said: “You kind of look like her.”

Riddhima had shared two posts earlier in the day to wish her brother and her aunt. For Ranbir, sharing a collage of throwbacks, she had written: “Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much #babybrother #38andfab.”

Wishing her aunt, Riddhima had written: “To the coolest aunt ever ! Happiest bday @rimosky Love you to the moon & back.”

Ranbir has maintained a low profile for most of the year. The beginning of the year and through much of last year, he was either spotted shooting for friend and director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra or rushing off to New York, where his late father Rishi Kapoor was undergoing treatment for cancer. Rishi passed away in April this year.

Kareena, meanwhile, has been active on social media. In the early part of the year, before the March lockdown came into place, she had been shooting for her film with Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena, who is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, hopes to finish her portion of the shoot for the film soon.

