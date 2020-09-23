e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan jet off to mystery location with son Taimur. See pics, video

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan jet off to mystery location with son Taimur. See pics, video

Actor couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted jetting off to a mystery location with their son, Taimur Ali Khan, on Wednesday. Check out pictures and video of them at the airport.

bollywood Updated: Sep 23, 2020 13:45 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur spotted at the airport.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur spotted at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)
         

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport’s private terminal on Wednesday, heading to a mystery destination with their son, Taimur. The actor couple recently announced that they are expecting their second child.

Pictures and videos of them, arriving at the airport and quickly entering the terminal, have been shared online. Saif was wearing a white kurta-pyjama, Taimur was wearing a black T-shirt, and Kareena could be seen in a loose-fitting printed top. They were all wearing masks.

 
 

Kareena has a few days of filming remaining on her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, with Aamir Khan. She said in a recent interview to Anupama Chopra that they can’t afford to lose more time in getting back to work.

The actor celebrated her 40th birthday on September 21. Several pictures and videos from her party, which saw everyone from Saif and her sister Karisma, to her parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor in attendance, have been shared online.

Last month, the couple announced in a joint statement that they are expecting another child. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” Saif and Kareena’s statement read. Taimur, meanwhile, turns four in December.

Also read: There’s no stopping Kareena Kapoor’s birthday celebrations as actor grooves to Queen song in unseen video. Watch

In a recent video shared by Kareena on Instagram, she discussed preparing for her second pregnancy, and the feeling of holding Taimur for the first time. She said, “Even though I carried him for nine months, I think every mother experiences this. I just felt extremely surreal like an out-of-body experience.” Saif said, “You cannot describe it in words.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Monsoon session, scheduled to go on till Oct 1, curtailed due to Covid-19
Monsoon session, scheduled to go on till Oct 1, curtailed due to Covid-19
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
NDA and Grand Alliance engaged in poster wars on Patna streets
NDA and Grand Alliance engaged in poster wars on Patna streets
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
Sushant case: Maha Congress questions probe by central agencies
Sushant case: Maha Congress questions probe by central agencies
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In