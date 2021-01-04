Janhvi Kapoor buys new house in Juhu worth Rs 39 crore, spread across three floors: report

bollywood

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 18:30 IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly purchased a new house in Mumbai, valued at Rs 39 crore. Janhvi, the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi, has appeared in just two feature films so far, and a short.

According to a report on Square Feat India, Janhvi’s new house is spread across three floors in a Juhu building. The deal was finalised late last year, on December 7. Documents accessed by the portal put the square footage at 3,456. A stamp duty of Rs 78 lakhs was paid by the actor, the report said.

Janhvi, who made her debut in 2018’s Dhadak, was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She also appeared in director Zoya Akhtar’s segment in the horror anthology, Ghost Stories. She will next be seen in Dostana 2 and Roohi Afzana.

Recently, other actors such as Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan were both said to have purchased new properties in Mumbai. While Alia bought an apartment in the same complex as that of her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik reportedly spent nearly Rs 100 crore on a penthouse apartment in Juhu.

Janhvi currently lives with her father and sister, Khushi, in Lokhandwala. In an interview ahead of the release of the Gunjan Saxena biopic, Janhvi admitted that she had been ‘extremely lucky’ in her career. “I haven’t had to deal with the kind of things that most women have to deal with. Because I do come from a slightly more privileged background and so I have been extremely lucky in the way that I have been treated and the opportunities that I have gotten,” she told journalist Barkha Dutt.

